Georges wrote a great little app to configure Elgato Stream Deck buttons on non-proprietary platforms. I’ve been following Georges’ ventures into streaming. He’s done amazing job promoting GNOME development and has been helping with OBS a lot too. To make Boatswain work great by default, rather than just presenting people with a monstrous shit work mountain to even get going, Georges needed some graphical assets to have the configurator ship with ready made presets.

Games: Proton, Godfall Ultimate Edition, and More

Top 7 New Games to Play on Linux with Proton – April 2022 Edition - Boiling Steam We are back with our usual monthly update! Boiling Steam looks at the latest data dumps from ProtonDB to give you a quick list of new games that work (pretty much?) perfectly with Proton since March 2022 – all of them work out of the box or well enough with tweaks...

Godfall Ultimate Edition seems to run well on Linux and Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux Godfall Ultimate Edition released onto Steam on April 7, a former Epic Store exclusive, and now thanks to the Steam release it runs very nicely on Linux and Steam Deck with Proton. "Aperion is on the precipice of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat. Ascend in Godfall, the first-of-its-kind, looter-slasher, melee action-RPG."

Duck Game gets a patch for Proton, now works on Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux With their changes, it should now work out of the box! Released originally on Steam back in 2015, it went onto receive wide recognition with an Overwhelmingly Positive rating from 20,944 (at time of writing) user reviews. Always nice to see such a title running well on Linux and Steam Deck.

Don't use Reddit for Linux or BSD related questions

If you want to get valuable information, why would you try to locate it at a place that is mainly occupied by childish, immature, hostile and selfish people?

This is not unique to Reddit, but it generally relates to most social places on the Internet, especially those with point based voting. By the very nature by which these places work, they not only attract, but often nurture the most hollow and miserable people. Reddit and other places like it are often toxic and superfluous.

Occasionally you will find something useful by someone who stands out from the crowd, but in most cases, it's a complete waste of time. People mainly spend their time with empty, personal, emotional, and myth based discussions and statements.