Games: Proton, Godfall Ultimate Edition, and More
-
Top 7 New Games to Play on Linux with Proton – April 2022 Edition - Boiling Steam
We are back with our usual monthly update! Boiling Steam looks at the latest data dumps from ProtonDB to give you a quick list of new games that work (pretty much?) perfectly with Proton since March 2022 – all of them work out of the box or well enough with tweaks...
-
Godfall Ultimate Edition seems to run well on Linux and Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
Godfall Ultimate Edition released onto Steam on April 7, a former Epic Store exclusive, and now thanks to the Steam release it runs very nicely on Linux and Steam Deck with Proton.
"Aperion is on the precipice of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat. Ascend in Godfall, the first-of-its-kind, looter-slasher, melee action-RPG."
-
Duck Game gets a patch for Proton, now works on Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
With their changes, it should now work out of the box! Released originally on Steam back in 2015, it went onto receive wide recognition with an Overwhelmingly Positive rating from 20,944 (at time of writing) user reviews. Always nice to see such a title running well on Linux and Steam Deck.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 301 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
How to extract a .7z compressed file in Linux
File owners choose several types of compression utilities as per their requirements. Sometimes they may use tar, unzip, bzip, and 7z, among other archiving and compression utilities. If you have downloaded the 7z compressed file or whenever you want to extract a 7z compressed file, you need to have p7zip and p7zip-full installed on your system.
Android Leftovers
10 Best Indie RPG Games for Linux in 2022
Whether it is Windows, Linux, or macOS, you will find plenty of Indie games to play. There are chances to find incredibly exciting games that are often underrated, which makes it exciting to explore Indie games. But, here, I focus only on the best Indie RPG games (i.e. developed by small teams) available for the Linux platform.
Recent comments
20 min 11 sec ago
28 min 11 sec ago
6 hours 21 min ago
6 hours 59 min ago
7 hours 12 min ago
12 hours 54 min ago
14 hours 18 min ago
14 hours 54 min ago
18 hours 19 min ago
18 hours 36 min ago