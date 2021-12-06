today's howtos
-
How To Install NotepadQQ On Linux [Updated] | Itsubuntu.com
How To install NotepadQQ On Linux
Notepadqq is an amazing text editor. It is promoted as an editor designed by developers, for developers. Notepadqq is free to use and open-source text editor that has support for almost 100 languages. If you are looking for a perfect text editor for Linux then NotedpadQQ must be your choice.
-
Run Commands As Another User Via Sudo In Linux - OSTechNix
Picture this scenario. You are managing a Linux server that is accessed by multiple users. All users have sudo rights. You want to test certain Linux commands with different users. How would you do that? Log in as one user and test the commands, and then log out and log back in as another user and test commands? Yes, It is one way to do it. However, there is a simple way to run commands as another user via sudo in Linux. Read on to find out.
-
Set Up Cron Jobs for Linux and 10 Best Online Tools for Cron Jobs
The term cron job is a task that we need to do regularly, and we can schedule the tasks to be automatically done. In Linux, there are many built-in commands and online tools that might help you organize and initialize your tasks on your behalf on the system. With command line codes and online tools, you can link your tasks and assign the tools to perform tasks. One of the most used and useful syntax for cron jobs in Linux is the crontab (cron tables). To maintain these cron jobs in Linux, we can either write a script, use online tools, or use terminal commands.
If you’re a system admin where you need to perform multiple repeating and scheduled tasks in many different systems, the cron jobs can save your time and efficiently complete your tasks.
-
Secure Memcached on CentOS/RHEL 7?
By default memcached on CentOS 7 is set to run on all IP address on the server. This allow attackers to abuse the service.
-
Cpanel find recently logged in users?
-
How to Install Supervisord on CentOS 7?
Supervisor is a program used to monitor and control programs. It can auto startup application on server boot time, restart if the application fails.
-
How to install PHP ssh2 module in Cpanel Server
PHP ssh2 module allows you to connect to SSH servers. On Cpanel servers, this module is not available under EasyApache. You need to install using PECL. The PECL module installer in WHM does not list this module. The module is available to download from
-
How to fix Cpanel Server shared IP address show customer site?
On a Cpanel Server, when you visit a shared IP address used by multiple websites, you will see the website of the first VirtualHost entry. This is not good when you have multiple customer websites as your other customers may visit the IP and see the site associated with the first VirtualHost entry and complain about this. I had customers reporting that their site is hacked when this happened to them.
-
How To Fix Video Conversion Problem in Clipbucket?
This topic has been discussed many times so i am going to write a complete guide to track your video conversion problem and fix it. I am using ClipBucket 2.0.9, if you have not already update to latest version, please download it from http://clip-bucket.com/latestAdding some of my Forum post content, here is what we are going to track our problem.
-
ACME (acme.sh) Free SSL Certificate?
ACME (acme.sh) is a shell script for generating LetsEncrypt SSL certificate. acme.sh is written in bash, so it works on any Linux server without special requirements. For getting SSL, another popular option is to use certbot.
-
acme.sh SSL using manual DNS method?
When you run this command, you will get DNS TXT entry that needed to be added to your DNS server. Login to your DNS provider, add the DNS entry, then run the following command to confirm the SSL creation.
-
Run rsync if not running using cronjob?
I want to rsync files from one server to another server every 5 minutes, but only want to start the rsync if the previous rsync command has finished. Time for one rsync depends on how much data changed on the source server, so the time taken to finish rsync cronjob varies.
-
Run rsync if not running using cronjob
-
How to Install Ristretto on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Imagine being able to scroll through your favorite images and watch them come alive on screen or view a slideshow of all the best moments in life. Ristretto is an innovative image viewer that allows you to scroll through images and view them in a slide show. You can also open multiple files with other applications like your computer’s built-in photo editor or use it as wallpaper on its own!
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Ristretto on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the Ubuntu default repository or alternative flatpak installation manager for those that require the latest released version as Ubuntu’s releases can be behind due to stability factors in what long term releases are meant for.
-
How to Install NVIDIA Drivers on Fedora 36 Linux
Most modern Linux Desktop systems such as Fedora come with an NVIDIA driver pre-installed in the Nouveau open-source graphics device driver for Nvidia video cards. For the most part, this is acceptable; however, if you are using your Linux system for graphical design or gaming, you may get better drivers.
Historically, the Nouveau proprietary drivers are slower than Nvidia’s, which lacks the latest graphics card hardware features, software technology, and support. In most situations, upgrading your Nvidia Drivers with proper NVIDIA drivers is more beneficial than not. In some cases, you may see some substantial improvements overall.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the Nvidia Graphic Drivers from the Nvidia Proprietary Repository RPM Fusion, giving you the latest software available on Fedora 36 Workstation, the command line terminal.
-
How to Install Tor Browser on Fedora 36 Linux
Tor, also referred to as The Onion Router, is open-source, free software that permits anonymous communication when using online services like web surfing. The Tor network directs the web traffic through an accessible worldwide volunteer overlay network with over six thousand relays and continues to grow. Many users want to search out more ways to stay their information and activities anonymous or as private as possible, which has led to Tor Browser growing quite popular in recent years because it conceals a user’s location and usage from anyone conducting network surveillance or traffic analysis.
The Tor network is intended to protect the personal privacy of users and their freedom and ability from conducting communication without having their activities monitored, and data were taken without their consent and used to sum it up.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Tor Browser on Fedora 36 Linux workstation desktop using Fedora 36’s default repository or downloading the browser manually and how to install it manually with tips on registering the application icon.
-
How to Install PHP 8.1 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
PHP 8.1 is a significant update of the PHP language that was “officially” released on November 25, 2021. This is a standard upgrade going forward from the existing PHP 8.0 release. The new PHP 8.1 brings enums, fibers, never return type, final class constants, intersection types, and read-only properties, among new features and changes.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to import the Ondřej Surý PPA and install PHP 8.1 on your Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal.
-
How to Install OpenJDK 11 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Java is a general-purpose, class-based, object-oriented multipurpose programming language that is popular due to the design of having lesser implementation dependencies, meaning that the compiled Java code can be run on all platforms that support Java without the need for recompilation. Java is also fast, secure, and reliable, therefore. It is widely used for developing Java applications in laptops, data centers, game consoles, scientific supercomputers, cell phones, etc.
The tutorial will look at installing the OpenJDK version instead of the default Oracle JDK. The difference between these two is licensing. OpenJDK is an entirely free, open-source Java with a GNU General Public License, and Oracle JDK requires a commercial license under the Oracle Binary Code License Agreement. Other differences are release schedules and other factors that come into play; however, performance is the same.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install OpenJDK 11 LTS or better known as Java 11 LTS, on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish with the standard APT installation from Ubuntu’s repository along with the PPA version, which may suit some users better. The tutorial will also demonstrate how to switch Java alternative default versions.
-
How to Install SciTE Text Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
SciTE is an easy-to-use text editor that has many features for programming. Its footprint size and functionality make it perfect for installing on any system, even if you don’t have experience with Scintilla or GTK.
More valuable features include syntax styling, error indicators, and code completion. It also has a selection margin that can be filled with markers like those found commonly used by debuggers to indicate breakpoints or other vital points when exploring an application’s functionality (e). The user interface provides greater control than what you might find elsewhere; this makes it easier for developers who need these types of tools but don’t want something too complicated-looking while still offering plenty of ” Done deal!” style options if that more their speed!
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install SciTE on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the Ubuntu default repository or alternative flatpak installation manager for those that require the latest released version as Ubuntu’s releases can be behind due to stability factors in what long term releases are meant for.
-
How to Install Firefox ESR on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Firefox ESR is the perfect choice for enterprise users who need stability and security updates but may not have access to newer features. The Firefox Extended Support Release (ESR) versions are officially supported by their respective organizations because they do not contain any bugs or unfinished products within their programmed functions! The Firefox extended support release is perfect for university or government networks where they need more support than just updated software.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Firefox ESR on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a recommended Launchpad PPA repository to provide the most up-to-date version using the command line terminal.
-
How to Install RawTherapee on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
The RawTherapee application is a powerful and versatile tool for processing raw photos. This program, which runs on both PC & Mac systems using GTK+ as its interface, uses patches of DCRAW with added support from their in-house team that enhances accuracy where needed most – ensuring every photo comes out beautifully regardless of the type or model device was used when taking them!
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install RawTherapee on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the Ubuntu default repository or alternative flatpak installation manager for those that require the latest released version as Ubuntu’s releases can be behind due to stability factors in what long term releases are meant for.
-
How to Install Shotwell on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Shotwell is a simple and easy-to-use photo organizer for the GNOME desktop. You can import photos from your camera or disk, organize them by date and subject matter, and ratings on how you want to present these memories in this application with its basic editing features, including cropping red eyes away!
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Shotwell on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the Ubuntu default repository or alternative flatpak installation manager for those that require the latest released version as Ubuntu’s releases can be behind due to stability factors in what long term releases are meant for.
-
How to Install Freetube on Manjaro 21 Linux
FreeTube is a free, open-source YouTube player that lets you watch videos without advertisements and prevents Google from tracking your browsing activity with cookies or JavaScript. Thanks to Electron, you can use it for Windows, Mac & Linux!
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Freetube on Manjaro 21 Linux. The tutorial will use the command line terminal with yay AUR helper. Ideally, most users may be using some wrapper for Pacman; for new users, it is essential to install one to keep your packages up-to-date while you learn Arch/Manjaro.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 475 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
4 Best Free and Open Source Web Application Firewalls
A web application firewall (WAF) is a type of application firewall that lets you see and analyze HTTP traffic to and from a web application. It has the objective of preventing attacks that seek to deny service and steal data. It gives the administrator direct control over the requests and the responses passing through the system without needing to modify backend code. A WAF differs from a standard firewall by protecting a specific web application or set of web applications. And it does this without actually touching web applications. Unprotected web applications are the easiest entry point for criminals and vulnerable to a number of attack types. Once a web application security vulnerability is discovered, it must be promptly fixed. Virtual patching using a WAF or patching the web application code directly are two solutions. Preventing attacks in application code can be difficult and may need painstaking maintenance, patching and monitoring at multiple layers of the application topology. And web application attacks are the main cause of data breaches. About 75% of all attacks are focused at the web application level. Most websites suffer dozens of attacks every day and some popular sites suffer, on average, a thousand attacks per hour. WAFs are deployed to add an external security layer; this improves a system’s security. They detect and prevent attacks before they reach web applications.
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Retro, and Sailfish OS
Recent comments
3 hours 57 min ago
4 hours 5 min ago
9 hours 59 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
10 hours 50 min ago
16 hours 31 min ago
17 hours 55 min ago
18 hours 31 min ago
21 hours 57 min ago
22 hours 13 min ago