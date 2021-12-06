Programming Leftovers
One year of sales
A breakdown of selling 640 copies of my first product Deployment from Scratch.
You signed up for two jobs if you decided to write a book. Writing and marketing. And marketing is likely even more vital if you want people to find and read your work.
Requiring passing unit tests on KDE's CI
In its default configuration, KDE’s Gitlab CI will only consider compilation or license validation failures a failure of the CI job, which follows what the previous Jenkins-based system did. Unit test failures would be shown in the results of a job, but would not be considered fatal and stop integration.
In projects with reliable and maintained tests this is obviously not ideal, and therefore this can now be changed. The require-passing-tests-on setting controls on which platform(s) tests need to pass for the CI to pass. Making this a per-platform setting allows phasing this in gradually, without the least well supported platform holding everything back.
Hand-optimizing the TCC code generator
I am on a number of different compiler mailing lists. One of those is the mailing list for the Tiny C Compiler. Imagine my surprise when a recent email mentioned our latest series and suggested trying a similar approach to improve the code generator in TCC. I was interested to see if there were any low-hanging fruit that could produce similar gains as O provides for QBE.
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppEigen 0.3.3.9.2 on CRAN: Maintenance
A new release 0.3.3.9.2 of RcppEigen arrived on CRAN today (and already went to Debian). Eigen is a C++ template library for linear algebra: matrices, vectors, numerical solvers, and related algorithms.
This update was (as it happens) requested by CRAN as R aims to bring the Fortran / C interface to best practices. We call dgesdd twice in one example and use a character argument, and the-powers-that-be now prefer better control over that character argument. So we did. Another change, kindly contributed by Mikael Jagan, switches row and column indices for R_xlen_t allowing for greater range. Plus some more small tweaks mostly to CI, see the NEWS entry below for full details.
Making Nvm And Volta Co-exist With Zsh
Some of the magic of not having to do any chpwd hooks at all are clearly negated by this, but such is the world of working on multiple heterogenous projects.
4 Best Free and Open Source Web Application Firewalls
A web application firewall (WAF) is a type of application firewall that lets you see and analyze HTTP traffic to and from a web application. It has the objective of preventing attacks that seek to deny service and steal data. It gives the administrator direct control over the requests and the responses passing through the system without needing to modify backend code. A WAF differs from a standard firewall by protecting a specific web application or set of web applications. And it does this without actually touching web applications. Unprotected web applications are the easiest entry point for criminals and vulnerable to a number of attack types. Once a web application security vulnerability is discovered, it must be promptly fixed. Virtual patching using a WAF or patching the web application code directly are two solutions. Preventing attacks in application code can be difficult and may need painstaking maintenance, patching and monitoring at multiple layers of the application topology. And web application attacks are the main cause of data breaches. About 75% of all attacks are focused at the web application level. Most websites suffer dozens of attacks every day and some popular sites suffer, on average, a thousand attacks per hour. WAFs are deployed to add an external security layer; this improves a system’s security. They detect and prevent attacks before they reach web applications.
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Retro, and Sailfish OS
