KDE Frameworks 5.93 Brings Multi-Cursor Support for Text Editor Apps, over 280 Changes

KDE Frameworks 5.93 comes with lots of improvements for your favorite KDE apps, including multi-cursor support for Kate and other KTextEditor-based apps. Users are given three ways to create multiple cursors, including Alt+Click in different places, Alt+Ctrl+up/down on lines above or below the current one, and Alt+Shift+I after selecting multiple lines of text.

MX Linux 21.1 Released with Linux 5.16 for AHS Edition, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 11.3

Based on Debian GNU/Linux 11.3, MX Linux 21.1 brings back the disk-manager utility to the ISO images, adds various improvements to the installer, updates many of the pre-installed packages, and introduces the mx-samba-config utility for those who want to configure Samba and CIFS shares in a desktop-agnostic way. On top of that, this release bumps the kernel version on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) image, which features the Xfce desktop environment by default, to Linux 5.16.

Alfa Network long range-low power Wifi HaloW AHPI7292S RPI HAT

The AHPI72992S by Alfa Network is a Raspberry Pi HAT that guarantees long distance wireless communication for low power due to its WiFi HaLow(IEEE 802.11ah) standard protocol. The expansion board is built around the NRC7292 SoC that is IEEE 802.11ah compliant and Qorvo’s RFFM6901 single chip front end module (FEM). Due to its design, the AHPI72992S module is optimized to operate in the sub 1GHz license-exempt band.