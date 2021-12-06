In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Seafile on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Seafile is an open-source, self-hosted file sync that shares the solution with high performance and reliability. Seafile enables you to put files on your own server and allow others and your different devices to sync and access it. Seafile is written in C and Python programming language and provides similar features like Dropbox, mega.co.nz, and others.

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Seafile open-source file-hosting and cloud storage system on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.