Games: osu!octave, DRM, and Unreal Engine 5
osu!octave is a free and open source rhythm game designed to play osu!standard beatmaps, optimized for best performance and playability on PlayStation Vita.
Its core (as in, the very base of hit objects logic and some parts of architecture) is based on osu-ds, an unfinished osu! port to Nintendo DS made by Echo in 2009 and released under the BSD-2 license.
A PlayStation Network bug is causing game licenses to suddenly expire, preventing users from playing games on the PS3 and Vita. First reported for purchased and downloaded versions of Chrono Cross, the bug has also affected games like Chrono Trigger and many others. Evidence points to the phenomenon being a network glitch. [Thanks, Prima Games!]
Unreal Engine 5 is the latest version of Epic Games' popular game development software and has been available for use since the start of 2021. A year later, more studios have begun to adopt the software as the foundation for projects that can leverage its versatile power to create detailed games.
Sick of Compiling Gentoo Linux? Then Try the New LiveGUI Distro!
The Gentoo project has announced a new LiveGUI image in a post on its official blog.
The Gentoo Linux distribution is known for giving users as much manual control over what's installed on the system, to the point where users are encouraged to compile most of Gentoo's software from source to tailor its performance to the user's CPU architecture.
However, the LiveGUI version is intended to allow prospective users to test drive a full desktop system by extracting the image to a USB stick or optical media before committing to the installation process.
True to the distribution's fast-moving nature, Gentoo plans to offer a new LiveGUI version every week.
While the Gentoo project supports multiple architectures, the ISO image is for x86-64 systems. It weighs in at 4.8 GB and can be obtained from Gentoo's download page.
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Fedora vs Debian and Arch Linux, Tiling Window Manager, and mintCast
Lets breakdown Linux Distributions and figure out which one is good at what.
I have a gaming mouse for playing FF14 but I wondered if I can fit my tiling window manager onto it and have it be remotely usable, turns out it's a terrible idea but it works.
In our Innards section, we talk about how much security is enough.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Seafile on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Seafile is an open-source, self-hosted file sync that shares the solution with high performance and reliability. Seafile enables you to put files on your own server and allow others and your different devices to sync and access it. Seafile is written in C and Python programming language and provides similar features like Dropbox, mega.co.nz, and others.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Seafile open-source file-hosting and cloud storage system on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Terraform on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Terraform is an open-source infrastructure as a code software tool that enables you to safely and predictably create, change, and improve infrastructure. Terraform is built by Hashicorp and released under Mozilla Public License. It supports public, private as well as hybrid cloud, as of now Terraform supports 145 providers, which includes popular providers like AWS, Azure cloud, GCP, Oracle cloud, and many others.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Terraform on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
To install a free LetsEncrypt SSL certificate on bitnami WordPress installation, do the following...
The date command is a powerful tool provided by the GNU Core Utilities package. The formatting options are incredibly useful when writing scripts. If you are unfamiliar with this tool read our primer The Linux Date Command - Display, Format & Set the Date on Linux. In this Linux quick tip we are going to use the TZ environmental variable to specify the timezone with the Linux date command. I use this often when I am working with servers that are geographically distant from me. For example, when I need a script to send me an email when an action completes. Having the date time sent to me using my timezone stops me from needing to do time conversions. It is also handy if you simply want to display the date and time in a different time zone.
We aren't going to go into how the whole DNS protocol works. However, it is important to know that all the name and IP address mappings are cached locally. This is done for speed and efficiency. So the next time you go to putorius.net, the DNS resolver can read it's local cache instead of doing a lookup over the internet. Sometimes it is necessary to flush the DNS cache of your system. Maybe the IP address of the system you are trying to reach has changed? If so, you need to flush your local DNS cache or you will not be able to reach it.
This simple tutorial shows how to hide user list and/or enable touchpad tap clicking in login screen of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
GNOME, the default desktop environment, has some hidden keys to configure the login screen options. However, you need gdm (Gnome Display Manager) user privilege who handles the default login.
After following this tutorial, Ubuntu will no longer display usernames in login screen. Instead, you need to manually type user-name and then password to login.
Want to open folder or edit file as administrator (aka root in Linux)? Here’s how to do the trick by adding menu option in Ubuntu 22.04 file manager.
The ‘Files’ (aka nautilus) has an extension called nautilus-admin to do administrative operations. With it, you may right-click on folder and select “Open as Administrator“, or right-click on file and select “Edit as Administrator“.
Don’t like MS Windows, it however does not support running an app as root.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to configure TOTP two-factor authentication on Apache Guacamole. Time-based One-time Password, TOTP, is a kind of multi-factor authentication which adds an extra layer of authentication on top of the usual username/password based authentications. This improves the security of your accounts.
In this guide, we are learn how to install Wireshark on Rocky Linux. Wireshark is the world’s foremost and widely-used network protocol analyzer.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to configure Guacamole MySQL database authentication. Guacamole supports various authentication mechanisms including database authentication via MySQL, PostgreSQL, or SQL Server databases.
So how can you can enable and configure Guacamole MySQL database authentication?
This short tutorial shows you how to fix RDP server closed/refused connection: Security negotiation failed (wrong security type?) error while connecting to Windows systems using Apache Guacamole.
