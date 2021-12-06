Sick of Compiling Gentoo Linux? Then Try the New LiveGUI Distro! The Gentoo project has announced a new LiveGUI image in a post on its official blog. The Gentoo Linux distribution is known for giving users as much manual control over what's installed on the system, to the point where users are encouraged to compile most of Gentoo's software from source to tailor its performance to the user's CPU architecture. However, the LiveGUI version is intended to allow prospective users to test drive a full desktop system by extracting the image to a USB stick or optical media before committing to the installation process. True to the distribution's fast-moving nature, Gentoo plans to offer a new LiveGUI version every week. While the Gentoo project supports multiple architectures, the ISO image is for x86-64 systems. It weighs in at 4.8 GB and can be obtained from Gentoo's download page.