Here's a recipe for happiness. Don't get overexcited by the latest "C is not a language" kerfuffle.

Proper coders have known since its inception that C is as much a glorified library of assembler macros as anything else. Don't sweat it. That business with operating systems being infected by their old C genes, crippling all the new cool Rusts and Swifts? So what? If your code is limited by its OS interactions, you should probably go write a kernel.

There is one place, and one place only, where you should invest your emotional and intellectual energies. Compilers. They saved the world once, and they're about to do it again.

For most young code-slingers, compilers are slightly mystical interfaces to the data divinities. If things are good, the completion messages flow down the terminal window like a high priest's blessings on the faithful. If you've done bad, the compiler heaps fire and brimstone on you, and you must repent. When judgement day comes, your executable is your reward.