How to fix VMware could not connect ‘Ethernet 0’ to virtual network ‘/dev/vmnet8’

When you start your virtual machine, you will find an error pop up on the bottom right with the error message “could not connect ‘Ethernet 1’ to the virtual network ‘/dev/vmnet8′” and ask you to read the log for more information.

And the chances are quite high that you will not get the message until you click on the red cross ethernet Ethernet error symbol mark to connect to the internet, like in the below image.

  • How to install Steam on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy
  • How to install Microsoft SQL Server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS [Ed: It is proprietary, poorly built (DrawBridge), and not trustworthy)]
  • How to Install Opera Browser on Fedora 36 Linux

    Opera is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Opera Software and operates as a Chromium-based browser. Opera offers a clean, modern web browser that is an alternative to the other major players in the Browser race. Its famous Opera Turbo mode and its renowned battery saving mode are the best amongst all known web browsers by quite a margin, with a built-in VPN and much more. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Opera Browser on Fedora 36 Linux workstation desktop with optional branches stable, beta, or the nightly development version using the command line terminal with tips on maintaining and removing the browsers if required.

Security Leftovers

Games: osu!octave, DRM, and Unreal Engine 5

Sick of Compiling Gentoo Linux? Then Try the New LiveGUI Distro!

The Gentoo project has announced a new LiveGUI image in a post on its official blog. The Gentoo Linux distribution is known for giving users as much manual control over what's installed on the system, to the point where users are encouraged to compile most of Gentoo's software from source to tailor its performance to the user's CPU architecture. However, the LiveGUI version is intended to allow prospective users to test drive a full desktop system by extracting the image to a USB stick or optical media before committing to the installation process. True to the distribution's fast-moving nature, Gentoo plans to offer a new LiveGUI version every week. While the Gentoo project supports multiple architectures, the ISO image is for x86-64 systems. It weighs in at 4.8 GB and can be obtained from Gentoo's download page. Read more

