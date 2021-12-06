PostgreSQL vs. MySQL: Which Is Best? The choice between PostgreSQL and MySQL depends on the needed scalability and reliability of data management functions. PostgreSQL offers relational and non-relational solutions with high scalability when there are multiple operators. In addition, the optimization options are plenty to complete enterprise tasks and administrative commands. Businesses in cloud data storage rely on MySQL for its fast capability that makes transactions smoother. This data management system is preferential among corporate organizations that deal with extensive consumer information. Moreover, MySQL is popular among commercial businesses because it functions on old engines like InnoDB and MyISAM. The relational management application can cut times when analyzing heavy data if instructions are customized. In addition, efficiency in writing speeds is what differentiates the performance between PostgreSQL and MySQL. The decision for the proper enterprise application depends on the benefits and disadvantages of their features. Since most applications can run on either PostgreSQL or MySQL, the choice of relational data management will come down to the function standards acceptable to the business.

Programming Leftovers Perl Advent Calendar articles about Moose | simbabque [blogs.perl.org] At $work, one of my colleagues who is not in a developer role has started to get into writing code more and more, and I am mentoring him. He's about to work on a productive ticket with Moose for the first time, so I gave him a little reading list, mostly involving selected parts of the documentation as well as Ricardo Signes' excellent talk Moose is Perl. But then I thought I must have read lots of great blog posts about Moose on the Perl Advent Calendar over the years. I tried to find a few, but had some trouble identifying them easily. So I wrote a quick scraper. Here are all articles that mention Moose since 2010 (where the format of the website changed). Most of them are about Moose or one of the numerous MooseX modules.

Unix Command Cheat Sheet for Busy Developers | by Koushik Thota | Apr, 2022 | Medium As a developer, you might have had to use the terminal quite often, especially if your organization doesn’t use Microsoft products. Having knowledge of the most important UNIX commands can improve your life as a developer.

Languages? Compiling the future is where the real fun's at • The Register Here's a recipe for happiness. Don't get overexcited by the latest "C is not a language" kerfuffle. Proper coders have known since its inception that C is as much a glorified library of assembler macros as anything else. Don't sweat it. That business with operating systems being infected by their old C genes, crippling all the new cool Rusts and Swifts? So what? If your code is limited by its OS interactions, you should probably go write a kernel. There is one place, and one place only, where you should invest your emotional and intellectual energies. Compilers. They saved the world once, and they're about to do it again. For most young code-slingers, compilers are slightly mystical interfaces to the data divinities. If things are good, the completion messages flow down the terminal window like a high priest's blessings on the faithful. If you've done bad, the compiler heaps fire and brimstone on you, and you must repent. When judgement day comes, your executable is your reward.

Moodle, the Perth-based open-source software platform that has taken global education by storm While making software free seems counterintuitive to the core of running a profitable business, it’s exactly what Moodle founder Martin Dougiamas did when he launched his course management system in 2001. Since then, the Perth-based edtech has grown to accommodate more than 311 million users and operates in approximately two-thirds of universities worldwide. Speaking with Business News Australia Dougiamas explains how keeping aspects of Moodle free is a “sensible” approach towards software development in a field like education, where teamwork is paramount. “To me, it’s very natural. It comes out of academic tradition [where] you learn, share and work together - it's very collaborative. It's not about competition,” he says. “It's a very healthy ecosystem for open source. Most of the lower layers of the internet and operating systems like UNIX are all built with this model because it works. “The dotcoms like Google, Microsoft, Apple and Facebook completely operate on open-source software.”