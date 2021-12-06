Language Selection

MX Linux 21.1 Brings Much Needed Stability with Updated Debian Base

Submitted by arindam1989 on Sunday 10th of April 2022 03:35:32 PM Filed under
Linux

A summary of the new changes and features of MX Linux 21.1 "Wildflower".
  • Haiku Activity & Contract Report: March 2022

    Just like the last few months, the usual Activity Report is hereby combined with my Contract Report.

    This report covers hrev55917 to hrev55991.

  • FALCON-512 in PowerDNS

    We are proud to introduce the first guest post on our blog! A team of researchers (listed below) has chosen PowerDNS as the basis for an implementation of post-quantum DNSSEC signing with the FALCON-512 algorithm. Below, you will find their experiences, including links to runnable code.

  • My favorite social network

    It’s federated with ActivityPub protocol, has no likes, no faves, no polls, no stars, no claps, no counts. There’s no attention mining in it and it just works to connect people’s postings and thoughts and create a community.

    • Python and R have matrix and simple loops. What can you use in T-SQL?

    One of these data types is a matrix. Commonly used in a programming language, yet fairly unknown in T-SQL. You can say, that matrix is a list of lists or an array of arrays. Or simply a table

  • Omnibond Joins iRODS Consortium

    Wilson noted that the open-source model makes iRODS a particularly good fit for Omnibond’s portfolio, which is focused around building synergies between research and open-source technologies. “We currently are the maintainers of OrangeFS, an open-source parallel file system that has been incorporated into the Linux kernel by the Linux kernel team, so we understand the value of open-source software and are excited to partner with the iRODS Consortium,” said Wilson.

Software: Lynx, Stellarium, and Audiobookshelf

  • This One Still Works: The Lynx web browser at 30

    The Lynx web browser was first released in Spring 1992 (evidence here), is still in development with a new update sometime this year (v2.9.0). Lynx was originally made for Unix, DOS and other text-only operating systems, but has also been ported to Linus, MacOS, Windows, and nearly every commonly used operating system. [...] I don’t use Lynx much these days, but I have great fondness for it. Back in the 1990s when I was at my poorest (unemployed, on welfare, using a Frankenstein PC), I couldn’t afford paid internet. I could, however, use my 14.4K modem to dial into the local Freenet, for an hour per day (or more than one between 12am-6am) running Lynx to do it. This allowed me to browse websites, read Usenet groups, send emails, reserve or renew books at the local library on Telnet, but most importantly, read the job bank at the local unemployment office (hooray for early adopters!) and find the job that got me back on my feet. I might not be where I am today without the same opportunities.

  • Stellarium review

    Stellarium is an excellent free, open-source night sky exploration and mapping software application [...] Free to use across multiple platforms and as professionally built as any paid-for software, Stellarium feels premium despite the lack of cost. Take a wide view of the night sky to track subjects on any given night or zoom right in to see them in more detail. There’s a wealth of information and history for everything from the planets of the solar system to star constellations and nebulae.

  • Self-host your own audio library with Audiobookshelf

    Reading is one of life’s great pleasures - along with cooking, fiddling with Raspberry Pis and exploring deep, dark forests, the birds of the Crow’s nest can often be found with their noses (beaks) deep in works of literary fiction.

    From the ages of three to 20, the Crow would spend his weekends in libraries, second-hand bookshops and market stalls.

Programming Leftovers

  • In the land of PHP you will always be (use-after-)free

    Dear Fellowlship, today’s homily is about the quest of a poor human trying to escape the velvet jail of disable_functions and open_basedir in order to achieve the holy power of executing arbitrary commands. Please, take a seat and listen to the story of how our hero defeated PHP with the help of UAF The Magician.

  • Why I like XPath, XML and HTML

    One of my favorite tool is XPath, the query language for exploring XML and HTML trees. In this post, I will highlight a few use cases of this “angle-bracket crunching tool” and hope to convince you that it’s an awesome thing to know about and play with.

  • Submitting Changes

    It would be possible to do a simple version manually, manually deploy to a slice of production after approval. However, merge conflicts would cause a lot of pain and forgotten versions that were never cleaned up would cause bugs and outages.

  • [Old] Multi-Version Rollouts

    There are also upsides to the more complex monitoring. Incident response times can be significantly improved because it is easier to identify the last good version. Especially if you have a holdback you can just see which of the holdback versions have the issue. This makes it quickly identify if a rollback will help and which version need to be rolled back to. This also makes it quicker to identify the actual commit that caused the issues as you only need to look at the changes in a small release instead of a large release.

  • On Linus's Law

    I think this interpretation is wrong, and have always instead understood it to mean this:

    Once a bug is known to exist, the more people are looking for what causes it, the faster it is likely to be found, and then fixed.

  • Is AI Really a Threat to Cybersecurity?

    For the best analysis of this question, it’s best to just look around ourselves. We all can notice a drastic change and progress in our surroundings, who is responsible for this? It’s today’s technology, due to this Artificial Intelligence or AI-based machinery only now the productivity of every task has increased by multiple times, the goods are now available much quicker and reasonable rates anywhere over the world. From manufacturing to transportation to development and security every field has been flourished with the introduction of AI-themed products and appliances. But is also true that we humans have not even scratched the surface of AI till now, It still has a lot to discover. We have understood its importance, its use, and its demand, but we still can’t predict how much potential an AI model has. For now, large factories, machinery, robotic arms, and many more are controlled via AI. Today the whole world’s house is being automated using AI-based Siri and Alexa.

  • The State of Fortran

    A community of developers has formed to modernize the Fortran ecosystem. In this article, we describe the high-level features of Fortran that continue to make it a good choice for scientists and engineers in the 21st century. Ongoing efforts include the development of a Fortran standard library and package manager, the fostering of a friendly and welcoming online community, improved compiler support, and language feature development. The lessons learned are common across contemporary programming languages and help reduce the learning curve and increase adoption of Fortran.

