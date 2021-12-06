Wilson noted that the open-source model makes iRODS a particularly good fit for Omnibond’s portfolio, which is focused around building synergies between research and open-source technologies. “We currently are the maintainers of OrangeFS, an open-source parallel file system that has been incorporated into the Linux kernel by the Linux kernel team, so we understand the value of open-source software and are excited to partner with the iRODS Consortium,” said Wilson.

One of these data types is a matrix. Commonly used in a programming language, yet fairly unknown in T-SQL. You can say, that matrix is a list of lists or an array of arrays. Or simply a table

It’s federated with ActivityPub protocol, has no likes, no faves, no polls, no stars, no claps, no counts. There’s no attention mining in it and it just works to connect people’s postings and thoughts and create a community.

We are proud to introduce the first guest post on our blog! A team of researchers (listed below) has chosen PowerDNS as the basis for an implementation of post-quantum DNSSEC signing with the FALCON-512 algorithm. Below, you will find their experiences, including links to runnable code.

Software: Lynx, Stellarium, and Audiobookshelf This One Still Works: The Lynx web browser at 30 The Lynx web browser was first released in Spring 1992 (evidence here), is still in development with a new update sometime this year (v2.9.0). Lynx was originally made for Unix, DOS and other text-only operating systems, but has also been ported to Linus, MacOS, Windows, and nearly every commonly used operating system. [...] I don’t use Lynx much these days, but I have great fondness for it. Back in the 1990s when I was at my poorest (unemployed, on welfare, using a Frankenstein PC), I couldn’t afford paid internet. I could, however, use my 14.4K modem to dial into the local Freenet, for an hour per day (or more than one between 12am-6am) running Lynx to do it. This allowed me to browse websites, read Usenet groups, send emails, reserve or renew books at the local library on Telnet, but most importantly, read the job bank at the local unemployment office (hooray for early adopters!) and find the job that got me back on my feet. I might not be where I am today without the same opportunities.

Stellarium review Stellarium is an excellent free, open-source night sky exploration and mapping software application [...] Free to use across multiple platforms and as professionally built as any paid-for software, Stellarium feels premium despite the lack of cost. Take a wide view of the night sky to track subjects on any given night or zoom right in to see them in more detail. There’s a wealth of information and history for everything from the planets of the solar system to star constellations and nebulae.

Self-host your own audio library with Audiobookshelf Reading is one of life’s great pleasures - along with cooking, fiddling with Raspberry Pis and exploring deep, dark forests, the birds of the Crow’s nest can often be found with their noses (beaks) deep in works of literary fiction. From the ages of three to 20, the Crow would spend his weekends in libraries, second-hand bookshops and market stalls.