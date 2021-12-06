today's howtos How To Install Nginx Web Server on Rocky Linux 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nginx Web Server on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Nginx is a free and open-source webserver. It is a high-performance HTTP server and reverses proxy. Nginx is also used as a load balancer, HTTP cache, and mail proxy. Compared to Apache, Nginx is a high‑performance, highly scalable, and highly available web server. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Nginx Web Server on Rocky Linux. 8.

How to Install CMake on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS CMake is a free, open-source, cross-platform compiler designed to build native environments, generate wrappers, and build executables in arbitrary combinations. CMake is popular due to its cross-platform so that developers using the build system work the way they’re used to. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install CMake on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal using the APT method and downloading and compiling manually for users that want to maintain manually the latest version at all times.

How to Install Okular on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Okular is a free and open-source multiplatform document viewer developed by the KDE community and based on Qt and KDE Frameworks libraries. The document viewer is distributed as part of the KDE Applications bundle. Its origins are from KPDF, and it replaces KPDF, KGhostView, KFax, KFaxview, and KDVI in KDE 4.

How to Install WonderCMS with Nginx on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS WonderCMS is a fast and straightforward content management system requiring no database to create websites. It offers rich features such as a custom login URL, SEO friendly design with WYSIWYG elements for editing your site in plain text or HTML code formats; flexible CSS framework so you can change up the look on individual pages without affecting other parts of the webpage, including headings/font sizes, etc. Along with native markdown support, which allows users easy ways to publish articles online using only paragraphs. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install WonderCMS using Nginx and PHP along with importing up-to-date repositories or using the default version and how to create a server block and set it up using the command line terminal on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish desktop or server.

How to install Vesta Control Panel on Ubuntu 18.04 - NextGenTips Vesta Control Panel is a simple and clever web hosting control panel. It has the fine touch of Softaculus auto installer that is able to install more than 439 apps with one click. It also supports a great ton of features such as a built-in command-line interface, and Softaculus which you can focus on using the apps rather than installing. Has support for commercial plugins such as SFTP Chroot. In this tutorial, I will take you through the installation and configuration of the Vesta control panel step by step.

Install WordPress with Nginx, MariaDB, PHP on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS WordPress is the most dominant content management system written in PHP, combined with MySQL or MariaDB database. You can create and maintain a site without prior web development or coding knowledge. The first version of WordPress was created in 2003 by Matt Mullenweg and Mike Little and is now used by 70% of the known web market, according to W3Tech. WordPress comes in two versions: the free open source WordPress.org and WordPress.com, a paid service that starts at $5 per month up to $59. Using this content management system is easy and often seen as a stepping stone for making a blog or similar featured site. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install self-hosted WordPress using the Nginx, MariaDB, and PHP versions available on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish, which can be installed on a desktop or but mostly CMS stacks such as this are installed on headless servers such as Ubuntu server. The tutorial will cover some essential points. Further reading into securing your WordPress site and customizing the back-end/front end will be required, and no Linux tutorial can cover this in one hit.

How to Enable SSH Service in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS | UbuntuHandbook This simple tutorial shows how to enable Secure Shell (SSH) in Ubuntu 22.04, so you can login remotely and transfer data securely via the cryptographic network protocol. Ubuntu uses OpenSSH to provide Secure Shell services. The client is pre-installed with out-of-the-box support for connecting to remove SSH server. The server package is available in system repository but not installed by default.

How To Install Photivo on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Photivo on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Photivo is a free and open-source user-friendly photo processor that allows you to quickly modify and adjust bitmap (TIFF, JPEG, BMP, PNG, and many more) and RAW images. It’s a cross-platform application available for Microsoft Windows, macOS, and Linux. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Photivo RAW file processor on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

New book teaches readers how to tell data stories with PostgreSQL | Opensource.com DeBarros, currently a data editor at the Wall Street Journal, pulls from his practical experience in journalism to teach readers how to tell stories with data. The book consists of an introduction, 20 chapters, and several appendices. The introduction sets the tone for the book, explaining what the book is about and who it is for, and the 20 chapters teach lessons about various database topics. Chapter 1 is the traditional "how to set up your environment" chapter and covers how to install PostgreSQL on Windows, macOS, or Linux (specifically, Ubuntu). The following chapters cover the basics of working with SQL databases, like creating databases and tables, performing basic queries, understanding data types, importing and exporting data, and basic math and stats functions. The chapters then progress to more complex topics like joining tables and extracting, inspecting, and modifying data. By the time the reader reaches the book's midpoint, they should have a solid understanding of how databases work.