MiTubo 0.8: search, channels, watch later queue It has been a while since I last posted about MiTubo, despite releasing a few new versions in the last months. But now I think that there is enough new stuff that's worth a mention here. Initially MiTubo only came with a search feature that was using Yandex video as a backend; while that worked generally well, most of the returned results were not playable due to youtube-dl being unable to extract the video information from the returned web pages. So, now we have the option to search on YouTube, via the Invidious API; furthermore, it's also possible to search for channels, whose RSS feed can then be added as a subscription.

Material Shell Extension Gets GNOME 42 Support Material Shell has been updated recently with GNOME Shell 42 support, fixing some existing bugs. Fans of the well-crafted cross between a tiled window manager and the modern GNOME Shell have reason to rejoice. The popular extension Material Shell has received support for the recently released GNOME 42. The project is named Material Shell because it adheres to the Material Design guidelines, giving the applications an aesthetically pleasing interface. However, this is not just a simple GNOME Shell extension. Material Shell completely changes the GNOME Shell user interface.