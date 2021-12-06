Language Selection

SolidRun & NXP launch World’s Smallest 16-Core System on Module

Linux

Finally, SolidRun’s LX2-Lite provides software and documentation for well known Linux operating systems such as Debian, Ubuntu as well as other Yocto developer operating systems.

SolidRun and NXP anticipates their SOMs to be used for data center networking applications, 5G ORAN applications and to ease the worldwide shift to SD-WAN network architectures.

MiTubo 0.8: search, channels, watch later queue

It has been a while since I last posted about MiTubo, despite releasing a few new versions in the last months. But now I think that there is enough new stuff that's worth a mention here. Initially MiTubo only came with a search feature that was using Yandex video as a backend; while that worked generally well, most of the returned results were not playable due to youtube-dl being unable to extract the video information from the returned web pages. So, now we have the option to search on YouTube, via the Invidious API; furthermore, it's also possible to search for channels, whose RSS feed can then be added as a subscription. Read more

Material Shell Extension Gets GNOME 42 Support

Material Shell has been updated recently with GNOME Shell 42 support, fixing some existing bugs. Fans of the well-crafted cross between a tiled window manager and the modern GNOME Shell have reason to rejoice. The popular extension Material Shell has received support for the recently released GNOME 42. The project is named Material Shell because it adheres to the Material Design guidelines, giving the applications an aesthetically pleasing interface. However, this is not just a simple GNOME Shell extension. Material Shell completely changes the GNOME Shell user interface. Read more

msh3 as the third h3 backend

When you build curl, you have the option to build it with HTTP/3 support enabled. The HTTP/3 support in curl is still considered experimental so it is still not enabled by default. The HTTP/3 support in curl depends on the presence and support from third party libraries. You need to select and enable a specific HTTP/3 backend when you build curl. It has previously been doing HTTP/3 using either quiche or ngtcp2 + nghttp3. Starting now, there is yet another option to consider: the msh3 library. Read more

Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: This Week in Linux, Bottles, and OpenSUSE Tumbleweed

