Shows and Videos: GNU World Order, Studying GNU/Linux, and Mono Risk
GNU World Order 455
The 5 Things That Taught Me The Most About Linux - Invidious
It's a question that I constantly get asked: "What can I do to learn Linux?" I typically respond to such a general question with "Just use Linux." But today, I decided to answer the question in more detail, by listing out the top five things that helped me learn more about Linux.
I Spent A Week Troubleshooting My Linux System - Invidious
Recently I was having some pretty serious system issues and I had no idea what the cause was but it was causing my system to crash so I had to sit down and work out the problem, and this is my journey
How to install Pinta on Debian 11 - Invidious [Ed: Pinta is Microsoft Mono. Avoid.]
In this video, we are looking at how to install Pinta on Debian 11.
MiTubo 0.8: search, channels, watch later queue
It has been a while since I last posted about MiTubo, despite releasing a few new versions in the last months. But now I think that there is enough new stuff that's worth a mention here. Initially MiTubo only came with a search feature that was using Yandex video as a backend; while that worked generally well, most of the returned results were not playable due to youtube-dl being unable to extract the video information from the returned web pages. So, now we have the option to search on YouTube, via the Invidious API; furthermore, it's also possible to search for channels, whose RSS feed can then be added as a subscription.
Material Shell Extension Gets GNOME 42 Support
Material Shell has been updated recently with GNOME Shell 42 support, fixing some existing bugs. Fans of the well-crafted cross between a tiled window manager and the modern GNOME Shell have reason to rejoice. The popular extension Material Shell has received support for the recently released GNOME 42. The project is named Material Shell because it adheres to the Material Design guidelines, giving the applications an aesthetically pleasing interface. However, this is not just a simple GNOME Shell extension. Material Shell completely changes the GNOME Shell user interface.
msh3 as the third h3 backend
When you build curl, you have the option to build it with HTTP/3 support enabled. The HTTP/3 support in curl is still considered experimental so it is still not enabled by default. The HTTP/3 support in curl depends on the presence and support from third party libraries. You need to select and enable a specific HTTP/3 backend when you build curl. It has previously been doing HTTP/3 using either quiche or ngtcp2 + nghttp3. Starting now, there is yet another option to consider: the msh3 library.
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: This Week in Linux, Bottles, and OpenSUSE Tumbleweed
