Linux 5.18-rc2

Monday 11th of April 2022 01:10:46 AM
Linux

It's Sunday afternoon for me, which means "rc release time". Things
look fairly normal here, although it's early in the release cycle so
it's a bit hard to say for sure. But at least it's not looking
particularly odd, and we have fixes all over.

Drivers is the bulk of it, and there's a little bit of everything
here, although the AMD GPU driver fixes are perhaps the most
noticeable. But there's also networking, scsi, rdma, block, you name
it...

On the non-driver side, we've got a bump in the diffstat for the
static call infrastructure, but that's really just code movement. The
actual changes are more spread out than that bump would imply, and are
generally pretty small. There's some filesystem fixes, core
networking, and obviously the usual architecture work.

And as has been the case lately, there's the usual tooling updates -
selftests and perf.

Full shortlog appended, it's not exactly tiny, but it's easy enough to
scroll through to get a feel for what's been going on.

Testing appreciated as always,
            Linus

