today's howtos
-
How to install SuperTuxKart on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install SuperTuxKart on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How To Install Linux Kernel 5.17 on Rocky Linux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Linux Kernel 5.17 on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, The Linux kernel is the main component of a Linux operating system (OS) and is the core interface between a computer’s hardware and its processes. Linus Torvalds announced the Linux Kernel 5.17 after a few weeks of development and it is available for general usage. Linux Kernel 5.17 was released with new features and support.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Linux Kernel 5.17 on Rocky Linux. 8.
-
How To Install LightZone on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LightZone on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, LightZone is a free, open-source digital photo editor application that is one of the best alternatives to Adobe Lightroom. It is a non-destructive editor that enables users to copy the batch of photos with a single click. Users can build up a stack of tools that can be rearranged, readjusted, and turned off & on. LightZone is a multiplatform program, it already works on Windows, macOS, and Linux.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the LightZone image editor on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 194 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Raspberry PI Pico and Raspberry PI With Debian
Linux 5.18-rc2
It's Sunday afternoon for me, which means "rc release time". Things look fairly normal here, although it's early in the release cycle so it's a bit hard to say for sure. But at least it's not looking particularly odd, and we have fixes all over. Drivers is the bulk of it, and there's a little bit of everything here, although the AMD GPU driver fixes are perhaps the most noticeable. But there's also networking, scsi, rdma, block, you name it... On the non-driver side, we've got a bump in the diffstat for the static call infrastructure, but that's really just code movement. The actual changes are more spread out than that bump would imply, and are generally pretty small. There's some filesystem fixes, core networking, and obviously the usual architecture work. And as has been the case lately, there's the usual tooling updates - selftests and perf. Full shortlog appended, it's not exactly tiny, but it's easy enough to scroll through to get a feel for what's been going on. Testing appreciated as always, Linus
Review: dahliaOS 220222
One of the more interesting projects to show up in the DistroWatch waiting list in recent months is dahliaOS. Unlike many of the projects we talk about here, dahliaOS is not focused on desktop or server work. It is also questionable, based on the project's description, whether it is entirely intended to be a Linux distribution.
Shows and Videos: GNU World Order, Studying GNU/Linux, and Mono Risk
Recent comments
8 hours 7 min ago
8 hours 33 min ago
8 hours 40 min ago
8 hours 41 min ago
17 hours 56 min ago
18 hours 26 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago