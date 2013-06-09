today's leftovers
Open Source Security Podcast: Episode 318 – Social engineering and why zlib got a 2018 CVE ID
Josh and Kurt talk about hackers using emergency data requests to gain access to sensitive data. The argument that somehow backdoors can be protected falls under this problem. We don’t yet have the technical or policy protections in place to actually protect this data. We also explain why this zlib issue got a 2018 CVE ID in 2022.
Why can’t you move the taskbar on Windows 11? (Reddit Ask Me Anything) [Ed: Reddit: Paid-for Microsoft marketing operation; Microsoft even pays trolls to comment there, based on whistleblowers]
IAR Systems brings low-code state machine design solution to Linux
IAR Systems®, the world leader of software and services for embedded development, today announced the latest version of the graphical modeling and code generation solution IAR Visual State. The new version introduces cross-platform host support that allows IAR Visual State to run on either Linux or Windows, enabling flexible and efficient development workflows based on state machines.
Firefox 99 on POWER
Firefox 99 is out. The major change here is that the Linux sandbox has been strengthened to eliminate direct access to X11 (which is important because many of us do not live in the Wayland Wasteland). Note that the sandbox apparently doesn't work currently on ppc64le; this is something I intend to look at later when I'm done with the JIT unless someone™ gets to it first.
Unfortunately, Fx99 does not build from source on ppc64 or ppc64le and I was too busy on the JIT to do my usual smoke tests early. The offender is bug 1758610 but the patches do not apply cleanly to 99, so I have provided a consolidated diff for your convenience. You will also need a tweaked PGO-LTO patch; with those applied the .mozconfigs from Firefox 95 will work.
Ingenuity's One Year of Mars Flights - Even a Stopped Clock
Next week it’s going to be a year since Ingenuity made the first flight in an atmosphere of another planet. An atmosphere with about 1% of density of the one on Earth.
Something that sounded unlikely became a great success with 24 flights so far. To celebrate the occasion I revisited an older project of mine and used more appropriate footage shot by my friend VOPO at Fuertaventura, Canary Islands. I rendered some overlays of the Ingenuity model kindly provided by NASA.
Apex Legends finally playable on Linux: How to download and everything players need to know
PC gamers have been ardently waiting to play Apex Legends on Linux and now they finally have the opportunity to do so. Even if it has not been officially revealed by the developers, many players have already tried it out and are happy with the results.
Moreover, the battle royale game comes equipped with Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) on Linux, which is all the more reason to get excited. The news is yet to be published by EA, Valve, or Respawn Entertainment.
CIQ and Google Cloud to Provide Optimized Experience for Rocky Linux
CIQ and Google Cloud have joined forces to provide mutual customers a direct and unified best-in-class support experience for Rocky Linux.
Linux Weekly Roundup #177
Hello! I hope you are doing well.
We had a peaceful week, after all the Beta releases of the previous week. So many links this week.
SELKS 7 , MX Linux 21.1 and KDE neon 20220407 have been released this week.
Raspberry PI Pico and Raspberry PI With Debian
Linux 5.18-rc2
It's Sunday afternoon for me, which means "rc release time". Things look fairly normal here, although it's early in the release cycle so it's a bit hard to say for sure. But at least it's not looking particularly odd, and we have fixes all over. Drivers is the bulk of it, and there's a little bit of everything here, although the AMD GPU driver fixes are perhaps the most noticeable. But there's also networking, scsi, rdma, block, you name it... On the non-driver side, we've got a bump in the diffstat for the static call infrastructure, but that's really just code movement. The actual changes are more spread out than that bump would imply, and are generally pretty small. There's some filesystem fixes, core networking, and obviously the usual architecture work. And as has been the case lately, there's the usual tooling updates - selftests and perf. Full shortlog appended, it's not exactly tiny, but it's easy enough to scroll through to get a feel for what's been going on. Testing appreciated as always, Linus
Review: dahliaOS 220222
One of the more interesting projects to show up in the DistroWatch waiting list in recent months is dahliaOS. Unlike many of the projects we talk about here, dahliaOS is not focused on desktop or server work. It is also questionable, based on the project's description, whether it is entirely intended to be a Linux distribution.
Shows and Videos: GNU World Order, Studying GNU/Linux, and Mono Risk
