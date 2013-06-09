Raspberry PI Pico and Raspberry PI With Debian 10-segment Led Bar and Raspberry PI Pico: Wiring and Code with MicroPython 10 segment LED bar allows to get visual indicators, usually to measure the filling status. These electronic items work easily with Raspberry PI Pico, enabling to switching on-off each led separately In this tutorial I’m going to show you how to connect and use a 10 segment Led bar with Raspberry PI Pico, using MicroPython.

Gunnar Wolf• How is the free firmware for the Raspberry progressing? Raspberry Pi computers require a piece of non-free software to boot â€” the infamous raspi-firmware package. But for almost as long as there has been a Raspberry Pi to talk of (this year it turns 10 years old!), there have been efforts to get it to boot using only free software. How is it progressing? Michael Bishop (IRC user clever) explained today in the #debian-raspberrypi channel in OFTC that it advances far better than what I expected: It is even possible to boot a usable system under the RPi2 family! Justâ€¦ There is somewhat incomplete hardware support: For his testing, he has managed to use a xfce environment â€” but over the composite (NTSC) video output, as HDMI initialization support is not there. However, he shared with me several interesting links and videos, and I told him Iâ€™d share them â€” there are still many issues; I do not believe it is currently worth it to make Debian images with this firmware.

Linux 5.18-rc2 It's Sunday afternoon for me, which means "rc release time". Things look fairly normal here, although it's early in the release cycle so it's a bit hard to say for sure. But at least it's not looking particularly odd, and we have fixes all over. Drivers is the bulk of it, and there's a little bit of everything here, although the AMD GPU driver fixes are perhaps the most noticeable. But there's also networking, scsi, rdma, block, you name it... On the non-driver side, we've got a bump in the diffstat for the static call infrastructure, but that's really just code movement. The actual changes are more spread out than that bump would imply, and are generally pretty small. There's some filesystem fixes, core networking, and obviously the usual architecture work. And as has been the case lately, there's the usual tooling updates - selftests and perf. Full shortlog appended, it's not exactly tiny, but it's easy enough to scroll through to get a feel for what's been going on. Testing appreciated as always, Linus