today's howtos How to install SuperTuxKart on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install SuperTuxKart on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How To Install Linux Kernel 5.17 on Rocky Linux 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Linux Kernel 5.17 on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, The Linux kernel is the main component of a Linux operating system (OS) and is the core interface between a computer’s hardware and its processes. Linus Torvalds announced the Linux Kernel 5.17 after a few weeks of development and it is available for general usage. Linux Kernel 5.17 was released with new features and support. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Linux Kernel 5.17 on Rocky Linux. 8.

How To Install LightZone on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LightZone on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, LightZone is a free, open-source digital photo editor application that is one of the best alternatives to Adobe Lightroom. It is a non-destructive editor that enables users to copy the batch of photos with a single click. Users can build up a stack of tools that can be rearranged, readjusted, and turned off & on. LightZone is a multiplatform program, it already works on Windows, macOS, and Linux. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the LightZone image editor on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

Raspberry PI Pico and Raspberry PI With Debian 10-segment Led Bar and Raspberry PI Pico: Wiring and Code with MicroPython 10 segment LED bar allows to get visual indicators, usually to measure the filling status. These electronic items work easily with Raspberry PI Pico, enabling to switching on-off each led separately In this tutorial I’m going to show you how to connect and use a 10 segment Led bar with Raspberry PI Pico, using MicroPython.

Gunnar Wolf• How is the free firmware for the Raspberry progressing? Raspberry Pi computers require a piece of non-free software to boot â€” the infamous raspi-firmware package. But for almost as long as there has been a Raspberry Pi to talk of (this year it turns 10 years old!), there have been efforts to get it to boot using only free software. How is it progressing? Michael Bishop (IRC user clever) explained today in the #debian-raspberrypi channel in OFTC that it advances far better than what I expected: It is even possible to boot a usable system under the RPi2 family! Justâ€¦ There is somewhat incomplete hardware support: For his testing, he has managed to use a xfce environment â€” but over the composite (NTSC) video output, as HDMI initialization support is not there. However, he shared with me several interesting links and videos, and I told him Iâ€™d share them â€” there are still many issues; I do not believe it is currently worth it to make Debian images with this firmware.