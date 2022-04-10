In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LightZone on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, LightZone is a free, open-source digital photo editor application that is one of the best alternatives to Adobe Lightroom. It is a non-destructive editor that enables users to copy the batch of photos with a single click. Users can build up a stack of tools that can be rearranged, readjusted, and turned off & on. LightZone is a multiplatform program, it already works on Windows, macOS, and Linux. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the LightZone image editor on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Linux Kernel 5.17 on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, The Linux kernel is the main component of a Linux operating system (OS) and is the core interface between a computer’s hardware and its processes. Linus Torvalds announced the Linux Kernel 5.17 after a few weeks of development and it is available for general usage. Linux Kernel 5.17 was released with new features and support. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Linux Kernel 5.17 on Rocky Linux. 8.

Today we are looking at how to install SuperTuxKart on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Hello! I hope you are doing well. We had a peaceful week, after all the Beta releases of the previous week. So many links this week. SELKS 7 , MX Linux 21.1 and KDE neon 20220407 have been released this week.

PC gamers have been ardently waiting to play Apex Legends on Linux and now they finally have the opportunity to do so. Even if it has not been officially revealed by the developers, many players have already tried it out and are happy with the results. Moreover, the battle royale game comes equipped with Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) on Linux, which is all the more reason to get excited. The news is yet to be published by EA, Valve, or Respawn Entertainment.

Next week it’s going to be a year since Ingenuity made the first flight in an atmosphere of another planet. An atmosphere with about 1% of density of the one on Earth. Something that sounded unlikely became a great success with 24 flights so far. To celebrate the occasion I revisited an older project of mine and used more appropriate footage shot by my friend VOPO at Fuertaventura, Canary Islands. I rendered some overlays of the Ingenuity model kindly provided by NASA.

Firefox 99 is out. The major change here is that the Linux sandbox has been strengthened to eliminate direct access to X11 (which is important because many of us do not live in the Wayland Wasteland). Note that the sandbox apparently doesn't work currently on ppc64le; this is something I intend to look at later when I'm done with the JIT unless someone™ gets to it first. Unfortunately, Fx99 does not build from source on ppc64 or ppc64le and I was too busy on the JIT to do my usual smoke tests early. The offender is bug 1758610 but the patches do not apply cleanly to 99, so I have provided a consolidated diff for your convenience. You will also need a tweaked PGO-LTO patch; with those applied the .mozconfigs from Firefox 95 will work.

IAR Systems®, the world leader of software and services for embedded development, today announced the latest version of the graphical modeling and code generation solution IAR Visual State. The new version introduces cross-platform host support that allows IAR Visual State to run on either Linux or Windows, enabling flexible and efficient development workflows based on state machines.

Josh and Kurt talk about hackers using emergency data requests to gain access to sensitive data. The argument that somehow backdoors can be protected falls under this problem. We don’t yet have the technical or policy protections in place to actually protect this data. We also explain why this zlib issue got a 2018 CVE ID in 2022.

Raspberry PI Pico and Raspberry PI With Debian 10-segment Led Bar and Raspberry PI Pico: Wiring and Code with MicroPython 10 segment LED bar allows to get visual indicators, usually to measure the filling status. These electronic items work easily with Raspberry PI Pico, enabling to switching on-off each led separately In this tutorial I’m going to show you how to connect and use a 10 segment Led bar with Raspberry PI Pico, using MicroPython.

Gunnar Wolf• How is the free firmware for the Raspberry progressing? Raspberry Pi computers require a piece of non-free software to boot â€” the infamous raspi-firmware package. But for almost as long as there has been a Raspberry Pi to talk of (this year it turns 10 years old!), there have been efforts to get it to boot using only free software. How is it progressing? Michael Bishop (IRC user clever) explained today in the #debian-raspberrypi channel in OFTC that it advances far better than what I expected: It is even possible to boot a usable system under the RPi2 family! Justâ€¦ There is somewhat incomplete hardware support: For his testing, he has managed to use a xfce environment â€” but over the composite (NTSC) video output, as HDMI initialization support is not there. However, he shared with me several interesting links and videos, and I told him Iâ€™d share them â€” there are still many issues; I do not believe it is currently worth it to make Debian images with this firmware.