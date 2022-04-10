9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 10th, 2022
This week has been kinda slow in Linux news and releases, but we did got a new Firefox release with some Linux goodies, newer versions of the EndeavourOS and MX Linux distributions for our PCs, as well as a new Raspberry Pi OS release for our tiny single-board computers.
On top of that, this week brought us a new fwupd release to keep our devices up-to-date and a new KDE Frameworks release with lots of cool improvements for our Plasma desktop installations. You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 10th, 2022, below!
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Raspberry PI Pico and Raspberry PI With Debian
Linux 5.18-rc2
It's Sunday afternoon for me, which means "rc release time". Things look fairly normal here, although it's early in the release cycle so it's a bit hard to say for sure. But at least it's not looking particularly odd, and we have fixes all over. Drivers is the bulk of it, and there's a little bit of everything here, although the AMD GPU driver fixes are perhaps the most noticeable. But there's also networking, scsi, rdma, block, you name it... On the non-driver side, we've got a bump in the diffstat for the static call infrastructure, but that's really just code movement. The actual changes are more spread out than that bump would imply, and are generally pretty small. There's some filesystem fixes, core networking, and obviously the usual architecture work. And as has been the case lately, there's the usual tooling updates - selftests and perf. Full shortlog appended, it's not exactly tiny, but it's easy enough to scroll through to get a feel for what's been going on. Testing appreciated as always, Linus
