today's leftovers
It's actually a combination of the following options: [...]
Since Wednesday 2022-03-30, at least 16 samples of a specific Excel file have been submitted to VirusTotal.
These malicious Excel files are distributed as email attachments.
In early 2021 the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (ZIMDEF) called for companies to bid to provide it with Systems Applications and Products (SAP) software. Companies made their bids and ZIMDEF picked one, Tano Digital Solutions, and thought that would be the end of that.
Nope, it’s never that simple. One company challenged the awarding of the tender to Tano and the High Court of Zimbabwe upheld it. Effectively ruling that the tender award was illegal.
The past few years have seen various attempts within computing, programming and hacker communities to apply ‘degrowth’ principles to their work – i.e. sketching out ways to de-couple digital technology from the growth-focused imperatives of capitalist societies. These efforts have so far progressed in a piecemeal manner, led by assorted groups with broad interests around ‘radically sustainable computing’ (Heikkilä 2021). The hope, of course, is that these initial developments might signal the beginnings of mainstream change.
One area of interest involves what has been labelled ‘Collapse Informatics’. This explores ‘preparedness’ approaches to computing – i.e. building systems in the abundant present that might later prove durable during subsequent times of scarcity. Allied to this is the notion of ‘Permacomputing’, advocating the application of permaculture principles to the digital domain. Here, interests centre on developing ways in which computing can be sustained through practices of re-use, repair, maintenance and non-waste. Crucially, permacomputing stresses the need to develop digital technologies that are drastically less reliant on artificial energy, and designed in ways that acknowledge their interdependence with natural systems.
This post shows how to use rjags R package to perform Bayesian MCMC estimation with multiple linear regression example. This is an easy tool for Bayesian analysis for us only if we understand the meaning of hyper-parameters of various prior distributions and use them without hesitation. \(\blacksquare\)
One defining trait of Unix is that, in principle, everything is a file. This simplicity in design means that the same tools and APIs can be used for all sorts of things – managing physical devices like keyboards and mice (devfs), accessing kernel and process information (procfs), and of course your run-of-the-mill normal files. Yet, as surface area grew, syscalls and other APIs grew into implementations.
Plan9 is one implementation that tried to generalize the Unix principle of "everything as a file" to everything, including things like computing and network resources. It was designed at Bell Labs by Ken Thompson (Unix, B, UTF-8, grep, and Go) and Rob Pike (Unix, UTF-8, Go) and others who worked on Unix. The OS has two design philosophies: (1) a simple messaging-oriented file system protocol (9P), and (2) a per-process name space.
Open Hardware Leftovers
This may look like a normal robot lawnmower, the sort that trundles mindlessly around suburban lawns all over the country, but OpenMower is more than that, thanks to the clever use of two Raspberry Pi boards. The brainchild of German tech entrepreneur Clemens Elflein, and reported on by Hackster, OpenMower upgrades the internals of a standard robot mower to make it smarter using a Raspberry Pi 4, and the $4 Raspberry Pi Pico.
Many circuits, such as a computer power supply or a phone charger, require a stable voltage reference, but it's harder than you might expect to keep a voltage stable when the temperature changes. One integrated circuit that does this is the LM185.1 I looked at the die of this chip and found some interesting features. The same silicon die is used for three different integrated circuits, using tiny internal fuses to change its functionality. The chip uses a special circuit called the bandgap reference to keep the voltage stable even if the temperature changes. In this blog post, I'll discuss the circuitry of the LM185 and its implementation in silicon.
The TI OMAP - Open Multimedia Application Platform - series powered some of the most influential devices over the years, smartphones, tablets and even smartwatches.
today's howtos
The content below was created by pygsgallery.py which is included in my PicoPygments repository. It is inspired by this script which I found on this page. Most of the builtin styles don't define a default text color; whenever pygsgallery.py encounters such a situation, it adds one that is the complement of the background color.
The Unix philosophy is
Write programs that do one thing and do it well.
Write programs to work together.
Write programs to handle text streams, because that is a universal interface.
Many of these unix programs would later end up as wildly successful web companies. (This original observation comes from Chris Dixon back in 2014).
Suppose, not hypothetically, that you have a Linux system where SSH logins are authenticated with passwords and then a MFA challenge. This is implemented the only sensible way, with a PAM module to do MFA, such as the one from Duo; you add this PAM module to your setup along side the existing PAM stuff used for SSH logins. This is all easy to set up and there's plenty of documentation on it, but now you'd like to go the extra distance so that the login fails immediately if people get the password wrong, rather than going on to also do a (pointless) MFA challenge.
There are two forms for these controls; the 'historical' and still very common single-word form that uses things like 'required' and 'sufficient', and the newer, more detailed and complicated syntax. There are two descriptions of the meanings of the historical single-word forms in pam.conf; the somewhat informal main description, and then the potentially more explicit version that restates them in terms of the newer and more detailed syntax. All of this makes for a system that can be hard to understand and follow.
Both of these use at least one option that is entirely redundant, and the second can cause ssh to fail to connect if you happen to be using password authentication. However, they seem to still persist in various articles about ssh port forwarding. I myself was using the first variation until just recently, and I figured I would write this up to inform others who might be still using these solutions.
Teletypes may have killed a lot of forests by emitting every line to hard copy instead of a screen, but there's something to be said for the permanence of paper, especially when people hang onto it for some reason. While getting duff units to build a functional Silent 700 Model 765 ASR teletype, which will of course be a future article, one of them was more interesting for what else it came with: a set of teletype transcripts of several users logging onto The Source, one of the earliest online services, and a complete photocopy of the service's user manual. So get out your copy of Pink Floyd's The Wall, start blasting "In The Flesh," and let's head back to 1979 and 1980 when these transcripts were printed. We'll talk a little bit about the service generally and then log on exactly as these people did — because the Silent 700 transcripts indeed show exactly what transpired and how they used them.
Vi/vim text editor is popular for Linux users because of its many unique features. Developers and regular users use its many features, one of which is that Vi can enable/disable its line number. The line number is the essential feature of Vi text editors, primarily for programming.
Since the editor in Vim/vi has many commands that use the line number for navigation, this is the reason the line number is even more critical for Vim/Vi. Knowing just the number of a specific line, you can quickly move the cursor on it. Now, we will discuss this feature on how to enable/disable line numbering in Vi.
VPC is a virtual private cloud in public cloud like GCP (Google Cloud Platform) and AWS. In simple terms, VPC is a dedicated private network for your project in google cloud platform. It provides networking for virtual machines, containers and app engine.
In this guide, we will learn how to create customize VPC network in GCP (Google Cloud Platform) step by step. Without any further delay, let’s jump into steps.
Blizzard makes some extremely popular PC games, and their Battle.net application is how gamers install those games on their systems and keep them up to date. The only problem is that Blizzard has neglected the Linux community by never porting their Battle.net application over to it. Fortunately, most of the games still work pretty well on Linux if you are using Wine. We’ll show you how to install Wine and run Battle.net on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish in this tutorial.
Before getting started, it’s a good idea to make sure that your system has the latest graphics drivers installed. This will make the games run smoother and save you a possible headache later on.
FirewallD is software that provides the system firewall feature to protect Fedora users from unwanted access by disabling and enabling ports, services, or protocols. However, for users that are used to an interface such as Graphical User Interface (GUI), then the command line may seem difficult at first glance because there’s no visual representation and who are not comfortable learning the command line terminal to the possibility of having an unsecured system.
However, you can install the FirewallD GUI. This sleek and simple design program is a perfect match for those who want easy access to what’s going on in their system without having too many bells and whistles to distract them from maintaining security.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install and enable FirewallD and install FirewallD GUI on Fedora 36 Linux using the command line terminal.
Rocky Linux, as many know, is a downstream version of RHEL, which often means it is incredibly stable but usually has very outdated packages in terms of features and not security updates. Currently, Rocky Linux features kernel 4.18, but some users may require a more recent kernel for purposes of better hardware compatibility, among many other things.
ELREPO has both Linux Kernel Mainline LTS versions. The mainline version is the most recent stable release of the Linux Kernel, and the current LTS Kernel they are supporting is 5.4.
The following tutorial will show you how to import the ELRepo kernel repository and install 5.17 or with the alternative 5.4 LTS kernel on Rocky Linux 8 Workstation or Server using the command line terminal.
GCC, better known as The GNU Compiler Collection, is a set of compilers and development tools. Front ends such as C, C++, Objective-C, Fortran, Ada, Go, and D. GCC is open-source and is widely used as it was the original compiler for GNU and is currently used to compile the Linux Kernel along with many other projects.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install GCC on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish desktop or headless server using the command line terminal with alternative installation options and handy hints to switch between GCC Compiler versions.
Java is a general-purpose, class-based, object-oriented multipurpose programming language that is popular due to the design of having lesser implementation dependencies, meaning that the compiled Java code can be run on all platforms that support Java without the need for recompilation. Java is also fast, secure, and reliable, therefore. It is widely used for developing Java applications in laptops, data centers, game consoles, scientific supercomputers, cell phones, etc.
The tutorial will look at installing the OpenJDK version instead of the default Oracle JDK. The difference between these two is licensing. OpenJDK is an entirely free, open-source Java with a GNU General Public License, and Oracle JDK requires a commercial license under the Oracle Binary Code License Agreement. Other differences are release schedules and other factors that come into play; however, performance is the same.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install OpenJDK 8 LTS or better known as Java 8 LTS, on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish with the standard APT installation from Ubuntu’s repository along with the PPA version, which may suit some users better. The tutorial will also demonstrate how to switch Java alternative default versions.
Rebooting essentially means restarting the system you are using. As we all know, while using any computer, there are many reasons you might want to restart or reboot it.
Rebooting allows your system to reset. The temporary memory gets cleared and the system starts again. Rebooting can be done either through hardware or software. In this article, we will be discussing how you can reboot your computer through Ansible.
As you may know, Ansible can be used to control your system and its resources. So, Ansible can be used to control the computer on which it is installed. So, among carrying out other basic functions, you can also use it to reboot your system. For this, you can use the Ansible reboot module.
This tutorial explains how to install Debian and Windows with dual boot.
This article is useful for Windows users or a clean disk to install both systems.
The tutorial gives optional instructions to prepare a Windows disk space to add Debian Linux and covers the Linux posterior installation to support dual boot. It does not cover the Windows installation process but instructions to make your Windows support adding Debian if you do not have an additional free disk for Linux.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 10th, 2022
This week has been kinda slow in Linux news and releases, but we did got a new Firefox release with some Linux goodies, newer versions of the EndeavourOS and MX Linux distributions for our PCs, as well as a new Raspberry Pi OS release for our tiny single-board computers.
On top of that, this week brought us a new fwupd release to keep our devices up-to-date and a new KDE Frameworks release with lots of cool improvements for our Plasma desktop installations. You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 10th, 2022, below!
