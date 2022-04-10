today's leftovers curl 7.82.0 Adds --json Option It's actually a combination of the following options: [...]

Windows MetaStealer Malware Since Wednesday 2022-03-30, at least 16 samples of a specific Excel file have been submitted to VirusTotal. These malicious Excel files are distributed as email attachments.

The crazy drama behind the High Court ruling ZIMDEF’s SAP software tender is illegal In early 2021 the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (ZIMDEF) called for companies to bid to provide it with Systems Applications and Products (SAP) software. Companies made their bids and ZIMDEF picked one, Tano Digital Solutions, and thought that would be the end of that. Nope, it’s never that simple. One company challenged the awarding of the tender to Tano and the High Court of Zimbabwe upheld it. Effectively ruling that the tender award was illegal.

What might degrowth computing look like? The past few years have seen various attempts within computing, programming and hacker communities to apply ‘degrowth’ principles to their work – i.e. sketching out ways to de-couple digital technology from the growth-focused imperatives of capitalist societies. These efforts have so far progressed in a piecemeal manner, led by assorted groups with broad interests around ‘radically sustainable computing’ (Heikkilä 2021). The hope, of course, is that these initial developments might signal the beginnings of mainstream change. One area of interest involves what has been labelled ‘Collapse Informatics’. This explores ‘preparedness’ approaches to computing – i.e. building systems in the abundant present that might later prove durable during subsequent times of scarcity. Allied to this is the notion of ‘Permacomputing’, advocating the application of permaculture principles to the digital domain. Here, interests centre on developing ways in which computing can be sustained through practices of re-use, repair, maintenance and non-waste. Crucially, permacomputing stresses the need to develop digital technologies that are drastically less reliant on artificial energy, and designed in ways that acknowledge their interdependence with natural systems.

Bayesian Estimation by using rjags Package This post shows how to use rjags R package to perform Bayesian MCMC estimation with multiple linear regression example. This is an easy tool for Bayesian analysis for us only if we understand the meaning of hyper-parameters of various prior distributions and use them without hesitation. \(\blacksquare\)

Plan9: Everything is (Really) a File One defining trait of Unix is that, in principle, everything is a file. This simplicity in design means that the same tools and APIs can be used for all sorts of things – managing physical devices like keyboards and mice (devfs), accessing kernel and process information (procfs), and of course your run-of-the-mill normal files. Yet, as surface area grew, syscalls and other APIs grew into implementations. Plan9 is one implementation that tried to generalize the Unix principle of "everything as a file" to everything, including things like computing and network resources. It was designed at Bell Labs by Ken Thompson (Unix, B, UTF-8, grep, and Go) and Rob Pike (Unix, UTF-8, Go) and others who worked on Unix. The OS has two design philosophies: (1) a simple messaging-oriented file system protocol (9P), and (2) a per-process name space.

Open Hardware Leftovers Raspberry Pi and Raspberry Pi Pico Team Up for Robot Lawnmower Project This may look like a normal robot lawnmower, the sort that trundles mindlessly around suburban lawns all over the country, but OpenMower is more than that, thanks to the clever use of two Raspberry Pi boards. The brainchild of German tech entrepreneur Clemens Elflein, and reported on by Hackster, OpenMower upgrades the internals of a standard robot mower to make it smarter using a Raspberry Pi 4, and the $4 Raspberry Pi Pico.

Reverse-engineering the LM185 voltage reference chip and its bandgap reference Many circuits, such as a computer power supply or a phone charger, require a stable voltage reference, but it's harder than you might expect to keep a voltage stable when the temperature changes. One integrated circuit that does this is the LM185.1 I looked at the die of this chip and found some interesting features. The same silicon die is used for three different integrated circuits, using tiny internal fuses to change its functionality. The chip uses a special circuit called the bandgap reference to keep the voltage stable even if the temperature changes. In this blog post, I'll discuss the circuitry of the LM185 and its implementation in silicon.

Flashback: remembering the awesome devices powered by TI OMAP chips The TI OMAP - Open Multimedia Application Platform - series powered some of the most influential devices over the years, smartphones, tablets and even smartwatches.