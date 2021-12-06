Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 11th of April 2022 02:40:36 PM

Linux distributions offer you a “shell,” an interface used for accessing the system services. The majority of the Linux distros utilize their Graphical User Interface (GUI) as “shell”, primarily for user convenience. However, it is recommended to use the Command Line Interface (CLI) as it is more effective and powerful. Also, the tasks that are performed through multi-steps in the Linux GUI process can be completed in seconds through the CLI or Linux terminal.

Mastering the basic Linux commands can help you a lot if you consider using Linux on your system. We have provided an e-book comprising the 101 Linux commands that every Linux user should know. Whether you are a newbie, a developer, an average Linux user, or a system administrator, this e-book will undoubtedly assist in navigating through Linux.