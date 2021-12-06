101 Linux Commands Every User Should Know
Linux distributions offer you a “shell,” an interface used for accessing the system services. The majority of the Linux distros utilize their Graphical User Interface (GUI) as “shell”, primarily for user convenience. However, it is recommended to use the Command Line Interface (CLI) as it is more effective and powerful. Also, the tasks that are performed through multi-steps in the Linux GUI process can be completed in seconds through the CLI or Linux terminal.
Mastering the basic Linux commands can help you a lot if you consider using Linux on your system. We have provided an e-book comprising the 101 Linux commands that every Linux user should know. Whether you are a newbie, a developer, an average Linux user, or a system administrator, this e-book will undoubtedly assist in navigating through Linux.
Android Leftovers
The 20 Best KDE Multimedia Apps for Linux System
Many of us, especially Linux users, are familiar with KDE. It’s the K Desktop Environment that KDE actually stands for, and it is specially dedicated to the Linux-based operating system. It is simply a GUI for Linux and quite similar to GNOME. However, KDE is a community of international free software, and it aims to develop more free and open-source applications. Well, if you are looking for some media apps, you can try a lot of KDE multimedia apps for Linux.
reComputer Jetson mini PCs feature Jetson Nano or Xavier NX modules
The Ubuntu-based NVIDIA JetPack 4.6 comes pre-installed in all reComputer Jetson mini PCs. This allows users to deploy popular DNN models and ML frameworks to the edge for tasks like real-time classification and object detection, pose estimation, semantic segmentation, and natural language processing (NLP) among others. You’ll find everything to get started on Seeed Studio wiki including three demo projects, namely “Maskcam” crowd face mask usage monitoring based on Jetson Nano, Hard Hat Detection leveraging Edge Impulse, and DashCamNet and PeopleNet with Jetson Xavier NX and multiple cameras in order to detect cards and people with the help of NVIDIA TAO framework.
5 open source alternatives to Doodle polls
Whether you run a temporary solution in a container, an occasional poll on Nextcloud, or build a full productivity suite around scheduling, there are plenty of open source solutions for getting input from your event's participants. The world is smaller due to the increase of video calls we make, and now it's effortless to coordinate your meetups across time zones and busy schedules.
