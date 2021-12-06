Material Shell Extension added support to Gnome 42
Last week, the Material Shell team released support for the Gnome 42 desktop environment. If you are using Fedora 36, Clear Linux, or any other Linux environment that has Gnome 42, then you must try it once.
The Material Shell extension will change your working style to be more productive with the tiling window
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
The 20 Best KDE Multimedia Apps for Linux System
Many of us, especially Linux users, are familiar with KDE. It’s the K Desktop Environment that KDE actually stands for, and it is specially dedicated to the Linux-based operating system. It is simply a GUI for Linux and quite similar to GNOME. However, KDE is a community of international free software, and it aims to develop more free and open-source applications. Well, if you are looking for some media apps, you can try a lot of KDE multimedia apps for Linux.
reComputer Jetson mini PCs feature Jetson Nano or Xavier NX modules
The Ubuntu-based NVIDIA JetPack 4.6 comes pre-installed in all reComputer Jetson mini PCs. This allows users to deploy popular DNN models and ML frameworks to the edge for tasks like real-time classification and object detection, pose estimation, semantic segmentation, and natural language processing (NLP) among others. You’ll find everything to get started on Seeed Studio wiki including three demo projects, namely “Maskcam” crowd face mask usage monitoring based on Jetson Nano, Hard Hat Detection leveraging Edge Impulse, and DashCamNet and PeopleNet with Jetson Xavier NX and multiple cameras in order to detect cards and people with the help of NVIDIA TAO framework.
5 open source alternatives to Doodle polls
Whether you run a temporary solution in a container, an occasional poll on Nextcloud, or build a full productivity suite around scheduling, there are plenty of open source solutions for getting input from your event's participants. The world is smaller due to the increase of video calls we make, and now it's effortless to coordinate your meetups across time zones and busy schedules.
Recent comments
3 hours 15 min ago
11 hours 23 min ago
20 hours 12 min ago
20 hours 38 min ago
20 hours 44 min ago
20 hours 46 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago