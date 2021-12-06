Games: OpenRazer, Valheim, Steam, and SNES on Android
OpenRazer 3.3 adds support for more hardware on Linux | GamingOnLinux
OpenRazer version 3.3 brings with it support for even more Razer hardware on Linux, along with some other improvements. This is now a rather big collection of drivers, which you can use with various front-ends like Polychromatic and RazerGenie.
Valheim gets a bug fix update as work on Mistlands continues | GamingOnLinux
While most players are itching to play through the upcoming Mistlands update, Iron Gate have a small bug-fix and improvement update out for Valheim. From the last update Iron Gate gave on Mistlands, we're still sadly quite a while away from seeing it in-game as there's a lot of work ahead on it.
Steam Deck Plugin Loader gets another release, should work better now | GamingOnLinux
The community-built Steam Deck Plugin Loader continues to mature, with version 1.1.0 out now fixing some issues.
With this installed onto your Steam Deck, you will be able to load it up with whatever Plugins the community can come up with like a classic Big Picture Mode or a Calculator. No doubt plenty more plugins will be appearing over the next few weeks and months once the project improves more.
5 Best SNES Emulator for Android in 2022
Android devices have far more processing power than many older generations of video game consoles, so why not use your Android smartphone or tablet to play some of the best games ever created?
Suppose you’re into 16-bit retro games like Super Mario World, Super Metroid, Chronograph Trigger, The Legend of Zelda, or Super Castlevania. In that case, you can install one of the best SNES emulators for Android to play these and other Super Nintendo Entertainment System titles.
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 167 is available for testing
After the single-issue Core Update 166, the next regular update is available for testing. It brings an updated kernel in which we continue our efforts to harden IPFire even further; various package updates including bug and security fixes as well as smaller improvements throughout the distribution. As usual, the updated kernel comes with a heap of bug fixes, security fixes, and hardware support improvements from upstream. In addition to that, Michael contributed a patch, which is not only fixing bug #12760, but also believed to cure some long-standing quirks, causing especially VoIP calls not to be established properly every now and then. Should the patch pass testing successfully, we will of course upstream it to the Linux kernel in order to let the whole open-source community benefit from it.
Interview with Eben Upton
Broadly our goal with RP2040 and Raspberry Pi Pico is to bring to the microcontroller space the same mixture of high-quality curated content, and industrial-grade product reliability that characterises the “big” Linux-based Raspberry Pi. One exciting aspect of our move into the microcontroller space is that, because we’re producing our own silicon, we’ve been able to work with a broad range of partners to produce boards that have a high level of compatibility with our software ecosystem, but address different user requirements. Examples include the Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Cutefish OS is the cutest Linux distribution you'll ever use
Given how early Cutefish OS is in development, I'm not going to lie…when this distribution hits its official release milestone, I will seriously consider adopting it as my default OS. The amazingly clean (and adorable) look, combined with remarkable ease of use, makes Cutefish OS an irresistible option. At the moment, there is no timeframe on when the 1.0 release will be available, but keep checking in on the Cutefish OS site and download it as soon as it's released. In the meantime, I highly recommend you download and give the beta a try. Trust me when I say you will be impressed.
