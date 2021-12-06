Broadly our goal with RP2040 and Raspberry Pi Pico is to bring to the microcontroller space the same mixture of high-quality curated content, and industrial-grade product reliability that characterises the “big” Linux-based Raspberry Pi. One exciting aspect of our move into the microcontroller space is that, because we’re producing our own silicon, we’ve been able to work with a broad range of partners to produce boards that have a high level of compatibility with our software ecosystem, but address different user requirements. Examples include the Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect.

After the single-issue Core Update 166, the next regular update is available for testing. It brings an updated kernel in which we continue our efforts to harden IPFire even further; various package updates including bug and security fixes as well as smaller improvements throughout the distribution. As usual, the updated kernel comes with a heap of bug fixes, security fixes, and hardware support improvements from upstream. In addition to that, Michael contributed a patch, which is not only fixing bug #12760, but also believed to cure some long-standing quirks, causing especially VoIP calls not to be established properly every now and then. Should the patch pass testing successfully, we will of course upstream it to the Linux kernel in order to let the whole open-source community benefit from it.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers Digital transformation: Emotional intelligence required Digital transformation is not just about technology – it’s also about people. CIOs are tasked with driving a legacy-laden world into a digital one. Meanwhile, IT teams implementing this monumental shift can face depression and burnout. The need for speed can fray emotions, stretch intelligence, and test patience. Pressure can challenge CIOs’ ability to make sound decisions and push the limits of their emotional intelligence (also known as EQ, a term created by Peter Salavoy and John Mayer and popularized by Dan Goleman in his 1996 book, Emotional Intelligence).

Machine learning (ML) projects: 5 reasons they fail You don’t have to look far to see what’s at the root of enterprise IT’s enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) projects – data, and lots of it! Data, indeed, is king across a range of industries, and companies need AI/ML to glean meaningful insights from it. HCA Healthcare, for example, used machine learning to create a big data analysis platform to speed sepsis detection, while BMW used it to support its automated vehicle initiatives. While AI/ML can bring tremendous value to businesses, your team will first have to navigate around a common set of challenges.

Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 11 April 1300 UTC | NeuroFedora: Blog Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 11 April at 1300 UTC The meeting is a public meeting, and open for everyone to attend.

Red Hat Summit 2022: A developer preview | Red Hat Developer Are you a developer who works with Red Hat technologies—or is curious to learn more about them? Join us at Red Hat Summit 2022 on May 10 and 11 to learn from the experts behind the code, and find the tools you need to help solve your most pressing tech challenges. Over these two days—and beyond—you'll get access to sessions and technical presentations on the topics most relevant to your interests and career. Registration is now open! One of the most anticipated presentations is "Ask the experts anything about developer product adoption," a live, interactive session that will stream at 12 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 11. Red Hat Developer's Edson Yanaga, Mithun Dhar, and Ignacio Riesgo know all about increasing your developer productivity with developer tools for Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat Runtimes, and Red Hat Application Services.

Introduction to the Node.js reference architecture, Part 8: TypeScript [Ed: IBM/Red Hat boosting Microsoft again today]

Looking back on IBM's game-changing mainframe moments - Reseller News The latest generation of IBM mainframes, the z16, is just the most recent chapter of one of the longest running tech success stories.