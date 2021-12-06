Interview with Eben Upton
Broadly our goal with RP2040 and Raspberry Pi Pico is to bring to the microcontroller space the same mixture of high-quality curated content, and industrial-grade product reliability that characterises the “big” Linux-based Raspberry Pi. One exciting aspect of our move into the microcontroller space is that, because we’re producing our own silicon, we’ve been able to work with a broad range of partners to produce boards that have a high level of compatibility with our software ecosystem, but address different user requirements. Examples include the Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect.
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 167 is available for testing
After the single-issue Core Update 166, the next regular update is available for testing. It brings an updated kernel in which we continue our efforts to harden IPFire even further; various package updates including bug and security fixes as well as smaller improvements throughout the distribution. As usual, the updated kernel comes with a heap of bug fixes, security fixes, and hardware support improvements from upstream. In addition to that, Michael contributed a patch, which is not only fixing bug #12760, but also believed to cure some long-standing quirks, causing especially VoIP calls not to be established properly every now and then. Should the patch pass testing successfully, we will of course upstream it to the Linux kernel in order to let the whole open-source community benefit from it.
Interview with Eben Upton
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Cutefish OS is the cutest Linux distribution you'll ever use
Given how early Cutefish OS is in development, I'm not going to lie…when this distribution hits its official release milestone, I will seriously consider adopting it as my default OS. The amazingly clean (and adorable) look, combined with remarkable ease of use, makes Cutefish OS an irresistible option. At the moment, there is no timeframe on when the 1.0 release will be available, but keep checking in on the Cutefish OS site and download it as soon as it's released. In the meantime, I highly recommend you download and give the beta a try. Trust me when I say you will be impressed.
