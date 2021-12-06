today's howtos
-
How to Copy Paste in Vi
Vi/Vim is commonly used as a primary text editor. Although Vi and Vim are the same, Vim is also recognized as an improved version of Vi with code highlighting. For text files, copying, cutting, pasting, etc., are the text files’ popular operations. This article will discuss some of these special operations of text files and see how they are performed in Vi/Vim.
Now, we will explain multiple methods to copy and paste in Vi. We will also include copying and pasting in different modes.
-
How To Install Prometheus on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Prometheus on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Prometheus is open-source monitoring with a dimensional data model, flexible query language, efficient time-series database, and a modern alerting approach.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Prometheus monitoring system and time series database on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
How to convert all your Snap packages to Flatpak on Ubuntu with Unsnap | TechRepublic
I’m going to preface this by saying I use Snap packages. I understand there are a lot of users out there who are completely against this universal packaging system for reasons such as Canonical’s stranglehold on them and a reputation for being noticeably slower to launch than packages installed via the traditional method or via the competitor, Flatpak.
-
How to install Figma in Linux (Ubuntu, Debian, Arch, and RHEL based OS ) - TREND OCEANS
Figma is a well-known web-based tool for digital collaboration and prototyping. It is used by designers, developers, and business people to create interactive prototypes and share them with others, and you can also find community-based resources to hone your skill.
Figma is basically a web-based tool, and some of the offline features are only available to Windows and Mac users, so we don’t have an official way to access Figma on our Linux machine. Whether you own Ubuntu, Arch, or RHEL based, there is no support yet.
However, you can download the unofficial, community-based Figma desktop app for Linux machines, which is based on the Electron framework.
-
How to Install AnyDesk on openSUSE
In our times, remote assistance has been essential for remote problem-solving. For this, we have several important tools, and today I will tell you about one of them. In this post, you will learn how to install AnyDesk on openSUSE.
-
How to Deploy Modsecurity with Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Security is a fundamental aspect of every sysadmin’s job. Especially if you have public websites or web applications hosted with Nginx on your server. That’s why today we present you this post, where you will learn how to deploy ModSecurity with Nginx in Ubuntu 20.04.
mod_security is an Apache security module, it acts as a web application firewall (WAF) and its job is to filter and block suspicious HTTP requests. This makes it possible to prevent brute force attacks and so on.
Although it is an Apache module, we can install and deploy it for Nginx. That’s the reason for our post.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 167 is available for testing
After the single-issue Core Update 166, the next regular update is available for testing. It brings an updated kernel in which we continue our efforts to harden IPFire even further; various package updates including bug and security fixes as well as smaller improvements throughout the distribution. As usual, the updated kernel comes with a heap of bug fixes, security fixes, and hardware support improvements from upstream. In addition to that, Michael contributed a patch, which is not only fixing bug #12760, but also believed to cure some long-standing quirks, causing especially VoIP calls not to be established properly every now and then. Should the patch pass testing successfully, we will of course upstream it to the Linux kernel in order to let the whole open-source community benefit from it.
Interview with Eben Upton
Broadly our goal with RP2040 and Raspberry Pi Pico is to bring to the microcontroller space the same mixture of high-quality curated content, and industrial-grade product reliability that characterises the “big” Linux-based Raspberry Pi. One exciting aspect of our move into the microcontroller space is that, because we’re producing our own silicon, we’ve been able to work with a broad range of partners to produce boards that have a high level of compatibility with our software ecosystem, but address different user requirements. Examples include the Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Cutefish OS is the cutest Linux distribution you'll ever use
Given how early Cutefish OS is in development, I'm not going to lie…when this distribution hits its official release milestone, I will seriously consider adopting it as my default OS. The amazingly clean (and adorable) look, combined with remarkable ease of use, makes Cutefish OS an irresistible option. At the moment, there is no timeframe on when the 1.0 release will be available, but keep checking in on the Cutefish OS site and download it as soon as it's released. In the meantime, I highly recommend you download and give the beta a try. Trust me when I say you will be impressed.
Recent comments
8 min 13 sec ago
8 hours 18 min ago
16 hours 27 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago