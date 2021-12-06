Games: Steam, Book of Travels, and More
54% of the Top 100 Steam Games Work on the Steam Deck - Boiling Steam
While there’s been a lot of great progress in the number of games that now work on the Steam Deck, it’s also important to take a look at how many of the top 100 games on Steam are supported by the Steam Deck. Today, you will finally have an answer to that burning question, with more details than in the headline!
Might and Delight come up with a plan to save Book of Travels | GamingOnLinux
Book of Travels is a tiny multiplayer online RPG from developer Might and Delight (known for the likes of Shelter and Meadow), which didn't do particularly well at the Early Access release but now they have a plan to save it.
Now the dust has settled on their studio cutbacks, they've outlined a reasonable sounding plan to get Book of Travels into a state where it can be ready for them to continue to produce actual playable content. This includes bringing in "help from old friends with large amounts of experience dealing with situations like ours".
A developer made a ShadowPlay-like high-performance recording tool for Linux | GamingOnLinux
Find you get too much of a performance hit using other recording tools like OBS Studio? Maybe this new tool will help. It doesn't have a fancy name, just called "gpu screen recorder" along with GTK front-end you can use to help manage it.
Heroes of Might and Magic II recreation 'fheroes2' gets improved language support | GamingOnLinux
fheroes2 is easily now the best way to play Heroes of Might and Magic II on any platform, an absolute classic and the project continues to evolve.
Version 0.9.14 was released recently improving the supported languages, like the ability to properly display Norwegian and Italian languages, plus most other translations were also updated. The "Battle Only" button was also fixed across most languages.
Selaco is an FPS inspired by F.E.A.R and a demo is coming soon | GamingOnLinux
To say I am hyped about trying Selaco might be a serious understatement because it looks incredible. A GZDoom powered cross-platform FPS inspired by F.E.A.R and soon a demo will be available.
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 167 is available for testing
After the single-issue Core Update 166, the next regular update is available for testing. It brings an updated kernel in which we continue our efforts to harden IPFire even further; various package updates including bug and security fixes as well as smaller improvements throughout the distribution. As usual, the updated kernel comes with a heap of bug fixes, security fixes, and hardware support improvements from upstream. In addition to that, Michael contributed a patch, which is not only fixing bug #12760, but also believed to cure some long-standing quirks, causing especially VoIP calls not to be established properly every now and then. Should the patch pass testing successfully, we will of course upstream it to the Linux kernel in order to let the whole open-source community benefit from it.
