To say I am hyped about trying Selaco might be a serious understatement because it looks incredible. A GZDoom powered cross-platform FPS inspired by F.E.A.R and soon a demo will be available.

fheroes2 is easily now the best way to play Heroes of Might and Magic II on any platform, an absolute classic and the project continues to evolve. Version 0.9.14 was released recently improving the supported languages, like the ability to properly display Norwegian and Italian languages, plus most other translations were also updated. The "Battle Only" button was also fixed across most languages.

Find you get too much of a performance hit using other recording tools like OBS Studio? Maybe this new tool will help. It doesn't have a fancy name, just called "gpu screen recorder" along with GTK front-end you can use to help manage it.

Book of Travels is a tiny multiplayer online RPG from developer Might and Delight (known for the likes of Shelter and Meadow), which didn't do particularly well at the Early Access release but now they have a plan to save it. Now the dust has settled on their studio cutbacks, they've outlined a reasonable sounding plan to get Book of Travels into a state where it can be ready for them to continue to produce actual playable content. This includes bringing in "help from old friends with large amounts of experience dealing with situations like ours".

While there’s been a lot of great progress in the number of games that now work on the Steam Deck, it’s also important to take a look at how many of the top 100 games on Steam are supported by the Steam Deck. Today, you will finally have an answer to that burning question, with more details than in the headline!

today's howtos How to Copy Paste in Vi Vi/Vim is commonly used as a primary text editor. Although Vi and Vim are the same, Vim is also recognized as an improved version of Vi with code highlighting. For text files, copying, cutting, pasting, etc., are the text files’ popular operations. This article will discuss some of these special operations of text files and see how they are performed in Vi/Vim. Now, we will explain multiple methods to copy and paste in Vi. We will also include copying and pasting in different modes.

How To Install Prometheus on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Prometheus on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Prometheus is open-source monitoring with a dimensional data model, flexible query language, efficient time-series database, and a modern alerting approach. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Prometheus monitoring system and time series database on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

How to convert all your Snap packages to Flatpak on Ubuntu with Unsnap | TechRepublic I’m going to preface this by saying I use Snap packages. I understand there are a lot of users out there who are completely against this universal packaging system for reasons such as Canonical’s stranglehold on them and a reputation for being noticeably slower to launch than packages installed via the traditional method or via the competitor, Flatpak.

How to install Figma in Linux (Ubuntu, Debian, Arch, and RHEL based OS ) - TREND OCEANS Figma is a well-known web-based tool for digital collaboration and prototyping. It is used by designers, developers, and business people to create interactive prototypes and share them with others, and you can also find community-based resources to hone your skill. Figma is basically a web-based tool, and some of the offline features are only available to Windows and Mac users, so we don’t have an official way to access Figma on our Linux machine. Whether you own Ubuntu, Arch, or RHEL based, there is no support yet. However, you can download the unofficial, community-based Figma desktop app for Linux machines, which is based on the Electron framework.

How to Install AnyDesk on openSUSE In our times, remote assistance has been essential for remote problem-solving. For this, we have several important tools, and today I will tell you about one of them. In this post, you will learn how to install AnyDesk on openSUSE.

How to Deploy Modsecurity with Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Security is a fundamental aspect of every sysadmin’s job. Especially if you have public websites or web applications hosted with Nginx on your server. That’s why today we present you this post, where you will learn how to deploy ModSecurity with Nginx in Ubuntu 20.04. mod_security is an Apache security module, it acts as a web application firewall (WAF) and its job is to filter and block suspicious HTTP requests. This makes it possible to prevent brute force attacks and so on. Although it is an Apache module, we can install and deploy it for Nginx. That’s the reason for our post.