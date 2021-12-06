today's leftovers
-
Deadlock in Java
Java provides a concept of multithreading that allows a process to execute more than one thread at the same time. Multithreading provides a wide range of benefits such as maximum CPU utilization, saving time, decreasing maintenance cost, etc. However, it has some disadvantages as well and among them, the most common limitation is that multiple threads go into a waiting state and are blocked forever and this situation is called a deadlock in java.
-
Automate checking for flaws in Python with Thoth
Most cyberattacks take advantage of publicly known vulnerabilities. Many programmers can automate builds using Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) or DevOps techniques. But how can we automate the checks for security flaws that turn up hourly in different free and open source libraries? Many methods now exist to ferret out buggy versions of libraries when building an application.
This article will focus on Python because it boasts some sophisticated tools for checking the security of dependencies. In particular, the article explores Project Thoth because it pulls together many of these tools to automate Python program builds with security checks as part of the resolution process. One of the authors, Fridolín, is a key contributor to Thoth.
-
6 reasons this nonprofit chose Backdrop for its open source CMS | Opensource.com
As a nonprofit that builds websites for other nonprofits (among other things), the Stuart Center has used a variety of platforms over the years based on experience and feedback from nonprofit partners. In the early days, we did straight HTML websites, and as content management system (CMS) technology blossomed, used Mambo (and Joomla after it forked). We then moved on and have used WordPress and Drupal for years now. As things evolve and change, we always have to re-assess and adjust course as necessary based on the audience we are serving. Of course, it's not just the technology that is changing, but the focus and priorities and end-user experience of the various projects.
The Stuart Center serves primarily small to mid-sized nonprofits. Many of our partners don't have a full-time website person, and often people wear many hats. Funding is usually tight. They have website needs that can't always fit into a cookie-cutter solution, and they appreciate flexibility from a website so it can be a solid base that can grow and scale and adapt as their needs do. This is why we've often turned to Drupal over the last decade or so.
In the last number of years, we've shifted and begun to suggest Backdrop to our partners as an alternative to Drupal. Backdrop not only maintains many of the strengths of Drupal: it also brings some strong new features and a particular focus on and attention to just the kind of groups that make up our audience. Here are some of the deciding factors we considered as we've observed and begun to participate in the Backdrop project. (And to be clear, this is not intended as a knock on the other projects as much as an endorsement of Backdrop – we've used WordPress and Drupal plenty and I expect we'll use them again when the project is right).
-
New Rock/OMLx 4.3 snapshot ISOs (Fixes bug 2657)
These are a snapshot of Rock/OMLx 4.3 repositories with about 120+ upgraded packages plus about 10 new packages installed as dependencies. These are mostly bug fixes and security upgrades. People wanting to do a fresh install may use these snapshots thereby avoiding needing these updates.
-
Dependencies for new app compiled in OE [OpenEmbedded]
The heading is deliberately vague, I want to keep the suspense. This is a very interesting new app, and I will probably post about it tomorrow.
-
Spinning up my own cloud desktop
Sometimes I find myself wishing that I have a Linux desktop that I can access remotely. Whilst having a cloud-based desktop is not new, it is, however, a bit expensive when used sparingly.
-
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 167 is available for testing
After the single-issue Core Update 166, the next regular update is available for testing. It brings an updated kernel in which we continue our efforts to harden IPFire even further; various package updates including bug and security fixes as well as smaller improvements throughout the distribution. As usual, the updated kernel comes with a heap of bug fixes, security fixes, and hardware support improvements from upstream. In addition to that, Michael contributed a patch, which is not only fixing bug #12760, but also believed to cure some long-standing quirks, causing especially VoIP calls not to be established properly every now and then. Should the patch pass testing successfully, we will of course upstream it to the Linux kernel in order to let the whole open-source community benefit from it.
