Debian: Dirk Eddelbuettel, Antoine Beaupré, and More Apt
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppRedis 0.2.1: Maintenance
A month after the major release 0.2.0 bringing pub/sub and other goodies to our RcppRedis package, a new version 0.2.1 arrived on CRAN yesterday. RcppRedis is one of several packages connecting R to the fabulous Redis in-memory datastructure store (and much more). RcppRedis does not pretend to be feature complete, but it may do some things faster than the other interfaces, and also offers an optional coupling with MessagePack binary (de)serialization via RcppMsgPack. The package has carried production loads for several years now.
This release updated the rredis suggestion by adding an Additional_repositories entry as Bryan decided to retire the rredis package. You can still install it via install.packages("rredis") by setting the addtional repo, for example repos=c("https://ghrr.github.io/drat", getOption("repos")) as documented in package and at our ghrr drat repo.
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel: drat 0.2.3 on CRAN: Arm M1 Support
A new minor release of drat arrived on CRAN today. drat stands for drat R Archive Template, and helps with easy-to-create and easy-to-use repositories for R packages. Since its inception in early 2015 it has found widespread adoption among R users because repositories with marked releases is the better way to distribute code. See below for a few custom reference examples.
Because for once it really is as your mother told you: Friends don’t let friends install random git commit snapshots. Properly rolled-up releases it is. Just how CRAN shows us: a model that has demonstrated for two-plus decades how to do this. And you can too: drat is easy to use, documented by six vignettes and just works. Detailed information about drat is at its documentation site.
-
Tuning my wifi radios - anarcat
After listening to an episode of the 2.5 admins podcast, I realized there was some sort of low-hanging fruit I could pick to better tune my WiFi at home. You see, I'm kind of a fraud in WiFi: I only started a WiFi mesh in Montreal (now defunct), I don't really know how any of that stuff works. So I was surprised to hear one of the podcast host say "it's all about airtime" and "you want to reduce the power on your access points" (APs). It seemed like sound advice: better bandwidth means less time on air, means less collisions, less latency, and less power also means less collisions. Worth a try, right?
-
Mangling your distribution version in your Apt sources for fun and profit
Much of this is obvious; the bit that may not be is that 'focal' is the code name for Ubuntu 20.04. Every sources.list line needs to say what distribution release it's for, and it had better be right, which is to say it had better match the distribution release you're actually running.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 551 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Source Firmware on TigerLake platforms - part 1
If somebody would tell 7 years ago that Intel will support open source firmware, he would be laughed at instantly. If we recall time, like 15 years ago where the datasheets were more open and were sufficient to write open source firmware, today it is not possible. Silicon vendors are hiding the intellectual property contained in the processors. It would seem like the open source firmware is doomed, but… Thankfully there are companies and Intel employees that try to make impact and change this situation. For example Google supporting the coreboot project on their Chromebooks encourage Intel to release the Firmware Support Package (FSP). The FSP is a bundled silicon initialization code in a binary form with well documented interface and configuration options. It simplifies new hardware enabling and reduces cost of overall firmware development. While it doesn’t solve all problems and sometimes causes issues, kudos should go to Intel for supporting the open source firmware. Special credits should go to the open source firmware community members from Intel: Nathaniel DeSimone, Vincent Zimmer, Brian Richardson and Isaac Oram. Also: Open Source BIOS Runs on Alder Lake Motherboard for the First Time
Software: FitoTrack, Reproducible Builds/Projects, and hledger
Devices: e-con Systems and Arduino Projects
Updates on Boatswain
Since I wrote the announcement of Boatswain, things have progressed quite a lot. As I prepare for the 1.0 release, more features and bugfixes get in, and it’s getting dangerously close to achieving all features I personally want from it. Stream Deck Mini & Original (v1) Thanks to a generous Stream Deck Mini donation, I managed to fix a couple of bugs in the HID code that controls is. It is now able to upload icons to buttons, and properly fetch the serial number of the device. Later on, a kind individual helped testing and debugging the Stream Deck Original (v1) code. I only have a 2nd generation Original, and the HID protocol changed significantly between them, so this testing was invaluable. There were another couple of bugs specific to Original v1 fixed in no time after they were reported. Because Stream Deck Original (v2), XL, and MK.2 seem to share the same HID protocol, I’m cautiously confident that they all should be fine.
Recent comments
42 min 14 sec ago
45 min 41 sec ago
46 min 25 sec ago
47 min 19 sec ago
55 min 52 sec ago
1 hour 4 min ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
1 hour 47 min ago
6 hours 53 min ago