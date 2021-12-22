Programming Leftovers
Qt 6.3 Released with Improved Wayland Support, Quick Compilers + More
Lars Knoll announced the release of Qt 6.3 with many new improvements to this vital development tool for user interfaces.
Qt 6.3 is the third point release of the Qt 6.0 series that brings many new features, bug fixes and underlying performance improvements.
Looking for Qt support? Get in touch! | Mardy
Following The Qt Company's decision to withdraw support for the Russian market, KDAB's geolocation block of its website and Upwork stopping its operations in Russia, there's a likely need of Qt support in the country.
[...]
Whether you are a company or a Qt expert with some free time to spare and you'd like to work with me, you are very welcome to drop me a line. We can try to find a solution for those companies who need Qt support, and create a network of professionals who can commit to do some Qt work.
My favorite build options for Go | Opensource.com
One of the most gratifying parts of learning a new programming language is finally running an executable and getting the desired output. When I discovered the programming language Go, I started by reading some sample programs to get acquainted with the syntax, then wrote small test programs. Over time, this approach helped me get familiar with compiling and building the program.
The build options available for Go provide ways to gain more control over the build process. They can also provide additional information to help break the process into smaller parts. In this article, I will demonstrate some of the options I have used. Note: I am using the terms build and compile to mean the same thing.
A guide to JVM parameters for Java developers | Opensource.com
When you write source code, you're writing code for humans to read. Computers can't execute source code until the code is compiled into machine language, a generic term referring to any number of languages required by a specific machine. Normally, if you compile code on Linux, it runs on Linux, and if you compile code on Windows, it runs on Windows, and so on. However, Java is different. It doesn't target an actual machine. It targets something called the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), and so it can run on any machine.
Watch People Doing the Thing
I’ve learned so much from watching other people code. It’s never a thing I’m specifically trying to learn. It’s more like someone is walking me through a problem, and they do something I didn’t know could be done. Maybe they just have a low friction way to exploratory test some set of services, where I could only test things by deploying to staging, or they use some shortcut I didn’t know about, and I have to ask them how they did that.
Errors are constructed, not discovered
Over a year ago, I left the role of software engineering* behind to become a site reliability engineer* at Honeycomb.io. Since then, I've been writing a bunch of blog posts over there rather than over here, including the following: [...]
Sum of nodes within K distance from target
Given a binary tree, a target node and a positive integer K on it, the task is to find the sum of all nodes within distance K from the target node (including the value of the target node in the sum).
Does Your Programmer Know How Fast You Were Going?
News reports were everywhere that an autonomous taxi operated by a company called Cruise was driving through San Francisco with no headlights. The local constabulary tried to stop the vehicle and were a bit thrown that there was no driver. Then the car moved beyond an intersection and pulled over, further bemusing the officers.
Open Source Firmware on TigerLake platforms - part 1
If somebody would tell 7 years ago that Intel will support open source firmware, he would be laughed at instantly. If we recall time, like 15 years ago where the datasheets were more open and were sufficient to write open source firmware, today it is not possible. Silicon vendors are hiding the intellectual property contained in the processors. It would seem like the open source firmware is doomed, but… Thankfully there are companies and Intel employees that try to make impact and change this situation. For example Google supporting the coreboot project on their Chromebooks encourage Intel to release the Firmware Support Package (FSP). The FSP is a bundled silicon initialization code in a binary form with well documented interface and configuration options. It simplifies new hardware enabling and reduces cost of overall firmware development. While it doesn’t solve all problems and sometimes causes issues, kudos should go to Intel for supporting the open source firmware. Special credits should go to the open source firmware community members from Intel: Nathaniel DeSimone, Vincent Zimmer, Brian Richardson and Isaac Oram. Also: Open Source BIOS Runs on Alder Lake Motherboard for the First Time
Software: FitoTrack, Reproducible Builds/Projects, and hledger
Devices: e-con Systems and Arduino Projects
Updates on Boatswain
Since I wrote the announcement of Boatswain, things have progressed quite a lot. As I prepare for the 1.0 release, more features and bugfixes get in, and it’s getting dangerously close to achieving all features I personally want from it. Stream Deck Mini & Original (v1) Thanks to a generous Stream Deck Mini donation, I managed to fix a couple of bugs in the HID code that controls is. It is now able to upload icons to buttons, and properly fetch the serial number of the device. Later on, a kind individual helped testing and debugging the Stream Deck Original (v1) code. I only have a 2nd generation Original, and the HID protocol changed significantly between them, so this testing was invaluable. There were another couple of bugs specific to Original v1 fixed in no time after they were reported. Because Stream Deck Original (v2), XL, and MK.2 seem to share the same HID protocol, I’m cautiously confident that they all should be fine.
