How to set up NTP Server and Client on Debian 11 – VITUX
NTP stands for Network Time Protocol. It is a protocol or service used to synchronize the clock of your client computers with the clock of a server. The server’s clock is also synchronized with the Internet.
In this article, I’ll show you how to set up an NTP server in your environment and synchronize the clock with the client machines. I have run all the commands and procedures on my Debian 11 machines.
How To Install Gwenview on Ubuntu 20.04
Gwenview is an image viewer for Unix-like systems (including Linux) and is released as part of the KDE Applications bundle. The current maintainer is Aurélien Gâteau. The word “Gwen” means “white” in the Breton language and is commonly used as a first name.
Gwenview is a fast and easy-to-use basic image viewer. It shows images in a full-screen slideshow view and making simple adjustments, such as rotating or cropping images.
How To Install FlareGet on Ubuntu 20.04
FlareGet is a popular open-source internet download manager and accelerator for Linux systems. It has some great features such as browser integration and threading.
It supports Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10 , Mac OS X 10.7+ and almost all 32 and 64 bit Debian, RPM and Pacman based Linux Distributions. The supported Linux Distributions include Ubuntu, Fedora, Mandriva, OpenSuse, LinuxMint, Arch Linux, Chakra Linux.
How To Install Okular on Ubuntu 20.04
So in this guide, we will show you how to install Okular on ubuntu systems.
Okular is a multiplatform document viewer developed by the KDE community and based on Qt and KDE Frameworks libraries. It is distributed as part of the KDE Applications bundle.
Also Okular is a universal document viewer developed by KDE. Okular allows you to read PDF documents, comics, and EPub books, browse images, visualize Markdown documents, and much more.
How to deploy a TeamSpeak server on Ubuntu 20.04
Many companies opt to go with the likes of Slack. But what if you’d rather keep all of that communication in-house? After all, it’s inevitable that sensitive information is going to be passed around, from employee to employee. When that happens, you might not want that information to be bandied about on a third-party service.
Setup Bonita, A Business Process Management Server.
An open-source business process management, and low code development platform.
How To Install Firefox ESR on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Firefox ESR on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Firefox ESR (Firefox Extended Support Release) is an official version of Firefox for the enterprise. It comes with the latest security and stability fixes but not with the latest features. This ESR Firefox builds are intended for organizations like universities, governments, businesses, and much more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Firefox ESR browser on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How To Install Python on Rocky Linux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Python on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Python is one of the most popular high-level languages, focusing on high-level and object-oriented applications. Generally, Python is used in automation, scripting, data analysis, machine learning, back-end development, handling big data, and performing complex mathematics. Python has been around since the late 1980s and continues to be one of the most popular languages in use today.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Python Programming Language on Rocky Linux. 8.
How to Change TimeZone in Azure App Service – TecAdmin
TimeZone plays an important role for time crucial applications. In that case, you must have to set a proper timezone for the running operating system. One of our users asked about setting up the Timezone in Azure App Services.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to set the Timezone for an application running on Azure App Services. All the screenshots of this tutorial are made for Windows-based Azure App Service.
Quick Snap Cheat Sheet for Ubuntu - blackMORE Ops
Snaps are app packages for desktop, cloud and IoT that are easy to install, secure, cross‐platform and dependency‐free. Snaps are discoverable and installable from the Snap Store, the app store for Linux with an audience of millions. This post is a quick snap cheat sheet for Ubuntu that contains the commonly used snap commands, fixes for common snapd service error that I faced and fixed. Hope it helps someone.
Open Source Firmware on TigerLake platforms - part 1
If somebody would tell 7 years ago that Intel will support open source firmware, he would be laughed at instantly. If we recall time, like 15 years ago where the datasheets were more open and were sufficient to write open source firmware, today it is not possible. Silicon vendors are hiding the intellectual property contained in the processors. It would seem like the open source firmware is doomed, but… Thankfully there are companies and Intel employees that try to make impact and change this situation. For example Google supporting the coreboot project on their Chromebooks encourage Intel to release the Firmware Support Package (FSP). The FSP is a bundled silicon initialization code in a binary form with well documented interface and configuration options. It simplifies new hardware enabling and reduces cost of overall firmware development. While it doesn’t solve all problems and sometimes causes issues, kudos should go to Intel for supporting the open source firmware. Special credits should go to the open source firmware community members from Intel: Nathaniel DeSimone, Vincent Zimmer, Brian Richardson and Isaac Oram. Also: Open Source BIOS Runs on Alder Lake Motherboard for the First Time
Software: FitoTrack, Reproducible Builds/Projects, and hledger
Devices: e-con Systems and Arduino Projects
Updates on Boatswain
Since I wrote the announcement of Boatswain, things have progressed quite a lot. As I prepare for the 1.0 release, more features and bugfixes get in, and it’s getting dangerously close to achieving all features I personally want from it. Stream Deck Mini & Original (v1) Thanks to a generous Stream Deck Mini donation, I managed to fix a couple of bugs in the HID code that controls is. It is now able to upload icons to buttons, and properly fetch the serial number of the device. Later on, a kind individual helped testing and debugging the Stream Deck Original (v1) code. I only have a 2nd generation Original, and the HID protocol changed significantly between them, so this testing was invaluable. There were another couple of bugs specific to Original v1 fixed in no time after they were reported. Because Stream Deck Original (v2), XL, and MK.2 seem to share the same HID protocol, I’m cautiously confident that they all should be fine.
