Games: Steam Deck, Screeps: Arena, and More
-
Yes, the Steam Deck will eventually get Ray Tracing, once the AMD GPU driver matures | GamingOnLinux
There's been a lot of talk lately about Ray Tracing and the Steam Deck, especially after the recent Digital Foundry video but there's a few things that need to be cleared up.
As a reminder: the Steam Deck runs Linux, specifically it's SteamOS "Holo" based on Arch Linux. Right now, Ray Tracing is supported on Linux both for Native Linux titles and Windows title through Proton. NVIDIA has supported Native Vulkan Ray Tracing a long time now, and DirectX Ray Tracing (DXR) is getting into shape too with VKD3D-Proton (that translates Direct3D 12 to Vulkan) version 2.5 that was released back in October 2021 mentioning "DXR 1.0 support is more or less feature complete" and "DXR 1.1 is now experimentally exposed".
-
Soldat 2 gets completely overhauled in a new update out now | GamingOnLinux
Do you remember the classic multiplayer shooter Soldat? Well, it continues living on with the original now being open source and the sequel just got completely remade.
Soldat 2 entered Early Access in September 2020 but it seems it didn't quite hit the marks players wanted, and failed to find much of an audience. Transhuman Design never gave up on it, and as it turned out they were hard at work to overhaul everything. This huge revamp is out now!
-
Play Worms 2 on Linux with the Worms 2 Plus patch | GamingOnLinux
Worms, a game I grew up with playing on the Amiga, it's an absolute classic and some modern versions just don't have the same charm. Thankfully, Worms 2 can be played easily on Linux (and Windows) thanks to Worms 2 Plus.
Originally released back in 1997, it's obviously quite dated now. Getting it running on modern systems can be quite a hassle but that's where Worms 2 Plus comes in. The developer emailed in about it, as they've made sure that it nicely works with Wine too and the installer "automatically configures the game for Wine" they tell me, and this is a perfect way for Wine to shine.
-
Screeps: Arena is an online RTS for programming fans | GamingOnLinux
Do you love programming? How about real-time strategy games? Check out the new Native Linux release of Screeps: Arena. This is the second game in the series, with the first being Screeps: World that was released back in 2016 and gained a positive rating (and still has players too).
While Screeps: World was a persistent MMO, Screeps: Arena brings things down to be more like a traditional RTS that might end up appealing to a much wider variety of players. It's online only and PvP, where your scripts fight off against others autonomously. Actually sounds quite fun, if you enjoying writing a few lines first.
-
Valve updates Portal to improve Steam Deck performance | GamingOnLinux
Valve sure do give a lot of love to their games (okay, most, I hear the rumbling of TF2 fans in the background) and a new update has rolled out for the original Portal to help the Steam Deck.
Portal is one of the titles that Valve updated with DXVK-Native, which allows the classic to run using Vulkan instead of OpenGL, an update for this title I somehow missed from back in late February. They did the same for Portal 2, Left 4 Dead 2 and the Half-Life 2 series. The problem with DXVK for both Native Linux titles and Windows games in Proton, is that it can stutter while it builds up a shader cache.
-
Online co-op shooter GTFO adds 'partial' Steam Deck support | GamingOnLinux
GTFO, the scary online co-op shooter from 10 Chambers recently had another update, and with it the developers claim they added in "partial" support for the Steam Deck.
What is it? "GTFO is an extreme cooperative horror shooter that throws you from gripping suspense to explosive action in a heartbeat. Stealth, strategy, and teamwork are necessary to survive in your deadly, underground prison. Work together or die together" — according to the developer.
A title that already ran reasonably well on Linux desktops with Proton. For the Steam Deck though it's currently rated as "Playable", and when I quizzed them a little more one of their team said it works better now with the "virtual keyboard, among some other things" as they work to make it Verified. Small steps but certainly better than nothing.
-
Open Source Firmware on TigerLake platforms - part 1
If somebody would tell 7 years ago that Intel will support open source firmware, he would be laughed at instantly. If we recall time, like 15 years ago where the datasheets were more open and were sufficient to write open source firmware, today it is not possible. Silicon vendors are hiding the intellectual property contained in the processors. It would seem like the open source firmware is doomed, but… Thankfully there are companies and Intel employees that try to make impact and change this situation. For example Google supporting the coreboot project on their Chromebooks encourage Intel to release the Firmware Support Package (FSP). The FSP is a bundled silicon initialization code in a binary form with well documented interface and configuration options. It simplifies new hardware enabling and reduces cost of overall firmware development. While it doesn’t solve all problems and sometimes causes issues, kudos should go to Intel for supporting the open source firmware. Special credits should go to the open source firmware community members from Intel: Nathaniel DeSimone, Vincent Zimmer, Brian Richardson and Isaac Oram. Also: Open Source BIOS Runs on Alder Lake Motherboard for the First Time
Software: FitoTrack, Reproducible Builds/Projects, and hledger
Devices: e-con Systems and Arduino Projects
Updates on Boatswain
Since I wrote the announcement of Boatswain, things have progressed quite a lot. As I prepare for the 1.0 release, more features and bugfixes get in, and it’s getting dangerously close to achieving all features I personally want from it. Stream Deck Mini & Original (v1) Thanks to a generous Stream Deck Mini donation, I managed to fix a couple of bugs in the HID code that controls is. It is now able to upload icons to buttons, and properly fetch the serial number of the device. Later on, a kind individual helped testing and debugging the Stream Deck Original (v1) code. I only have a 2nd generation Original, and the HID protocol changed significantly between them, so this testing was invaluable. There were another couple of bugs specific to Original v1 fixed in no time after they were reported. Because Stream Deck Original (v2), XL, and MK.2 seem to share the same HID protocol, I’m cautiously confident that they all should be fine.
