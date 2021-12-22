Language Selection

Games: Steam Deck, Screeps: Arena, and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 14th of April 2022 06:36:38 PM Filed under
Gaming

  • Yes, the Steam Deck will eventually get Ray Tracing, once the AMD GPU driver matures | GamingOnLinux

    There's been a lot of talk lately about Ray Tracing and the Steam Deck, especially after the recent Digital Foundry video but there's a few things that need to be cleared up.

    As a reminder: the Steam Deck runs Linux, specifically it's SteamOS "Holo" based on Arch Linux. Right now, Ray Tracing is supported on Linux both for Native Linux titles and Windows title through Proton. NVIDIA has supported Native Vulkan Ray Tracing a long time now, and DirectX Ray Tracing (DXR) is getting into shape too with VKD3D-Proton (that translates Direct3D 12 to Vulkan) version 2.5 that was released back in October 2021 mentioning "DXR 1.0 support is more or less feature complete" and "DXR 1.1 is now experimentally exposed".

  • Soldat 2 gets completely overhauled in a new update out now | GamingOnLinux

    Do you remember the classic multiplayer shooter Soldat? Well, it continues living on with the original now being open source and the sequel just got completely remade.

    Soldat 2 entered Early Access in September 2020 but it seems it didn't quite hit the marks players wanted, and failed to find much of an audience. Transhuman Design never gave up on it, and as it turned out they were hard at work to overhaul everything. This huge revamp is out now!

  • Play Worms 2 on Linux with the Worms 2 Plus patch | GamingOnLinux

    Worms, a game I grew up with playing on the Amiga, it's an absolute classic and some modern versions just don't have the same charm. Thankfully, Worms 2 can be played easily on Linux (and Windows) thanks to Worms 2 Plus.

    Originally released back in 1997, it's obviously quite dated now. Getting it running on modern systems can be quite a hassle but that's where Worms 2 Plus comes in. The developer emailed in about it, as they've made sure that it nicely works with Wine too and the installer "automatically configures the game for Wine" they tell me, and this is a perfect way for Wine to shine.

  • Screeps: Arena is an online RTS for programming fans | GamingOnLinux

    Do you love programming? How about real-time strategy games? Check out the new Native Linux release of Screeps: Arena. This is the second game in the series, with the first being Screeps: World that was released back in 2016 and gained a positive rating (and still has players too).

    While Screeps: World was a persistent MMO, Screeps: Arena brings things down to be more like a traditional RTS that might end up appealing to a much wider variety of players. It's online only and PvP, where your scripts fight off against others autonomously. Actually sounds quite fun, if you enjoying writing a few lines first.

  • Valve updates Portal to improve Steam Deck performance | GamingOnLinux

    Valve sure do give a lot of love to their games (okay, most, I hear the rumbling of TF2 fans in the background) and a new update has rolled out for the original Portal to help the Steam Deck.

    Portal is one of the titles that Valve updated with DXVK-Native, which allows the classic to run using Vulkan instead of OpenGL, an update for this title I somehow missed from back in late February. They did the same for Portal 2, Left 4 Dead 2 and the Half-Life 2 series. The problem with DXVK for both Native Linux titles and Windows games in Proton, is that it can stutter while it builds up a shader cache.

  • Online co-op shooter GTFO adds 'partial' Steam Deck support | GamingOnLinux

    GTFO, the scary online co-op shooter from 10 Chambers recently had another update, and with it the developers claim they added in "partial" support for the Steam Deck.

    What is it? "GTFO is an extreme cooperative horror shooter that throws you from gripping suspense to explosive action in a heartbeat. Stealth, strategy, and teamwork are necessary to survive in your deadly, underground prison. Work together or die together" — according to the developer.

    A title that already ran reasonably well on Linux desktops with Proton. For the Steam Deck though it's currently rated as "Playable", and when I quizzed them a little more one of their team said it works better now with the "virtual keyboard, among some other things" as they work to make it Verified. Small steps but certainly better than nothing.

Open Source Firmware on TigerLake platforms - part 1

If somebody would tell 7 years ago that Intel will support open source firmware, he would be laughed at instantly. If we recall time, like 15 years ago where the datasheets were more open and were sufficient to write open source firmware, today it is not possible. Silicon vendors are hiding the intellectual property contained in the processors. It would seem like the open source firmware is doomed, but… Thankfully there are companies and Intel employees that try to make impact and change this situation. For example Google supporting the coreboot project on their Chromebooks encourage Intel to release the Firmware Support Package (FSP). The FSP is a bundled silicon initialization code in a binary form with well documented interface and configuration options. It simplifies new hardware enabling and reduces cost of overall firmware development. While it doesn’t solve all problems and sometimes causes issues, kudos should go to Intel for supporting the open source firmware. Special credits should go to the open source firmware community members from Intel: Nathaniel DeSimone, Vincent Zimmer, Brian Richardson and Isaac Oram. Read more Also: Open Source BIOS Runs on Alder Lake Motherboard for the First Time

Software: FitoTrack, Reproducible Builds/Projects, and hledger

  • FitoTrack is an outstanding open-source sport and exercise app

    FitoTrack is a mobile app for logging and viewing your workouts. Whether you're running, cycling or hiking, it will show you the most important information, with detailed charts and statistics. It is open-source and completely ad-free. [...] The app is an open-source as it's released under the GPL-3.0 License.

  • Reproducible Builds: Supporter spotlight: Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC)

    The Reproducible Builds project relies on several projects, supporters and sponsors for financial support, but they are also valued as ambassadors who spread the word about the project and the work that we do. This is the third instalment in a series featuring the projects, companies and individuals who support the Reproducible Builds project. If you are a supporter of the Reproducible Builds project (of whatever size) and would like to be featured here, please let get in touch with us at contact@reproducible-builds.org.

  • jmtd → log → hledger

    This year I've decided to bite the bullet and properly try out hledger for personal accounting. It seems I need to commit to it properly if I'm to figure out whether it will work for me or not. Up until now I'd been strictly separating my finances into two buckets: family and personal. I'd been using GNUCash for a couple of years for my personal finances, initially to evaluate it for use for the family, but I had not managed to adopt it for that. I set up a new git repository to track the ledger file, as well as a notes.txt "diary" that documents my planning around its structure and how to use it, and a import.txt which documents what account data I have imported and confirmed that the resulting balances match those reported on monthly statements.

Devices: e-con Systems and Arduino Projects

  • e-con Systems and Qualcomm launch ready-to-deploy edge AI vision kit

    Early this month, the strategic partnership between e-con Systems and Qualcomm launched a ready-to-deploy AI vision kit targeted for applications that require powerful vision computing, machine learning and wireless connectivity. The edge AI vision kit consists of the e-con’s Sony STARVIS IMX415 and the Qualcomm QCS610 processor. The qSmartAI80_CUQ610 vision kit incorporates the Qualcomm® QCS610 System on Chip designed to deliver high performance without sacrificing thermal efficiency. The QCS610 SoC integrates a powerful image signal processor (ISP), a Qualcomm-based Artificial Intelligence Engine and customizable CPU, GPU and DSP to meet AI performance requirements.

  • Great Scott! Learn how to drive flux capacitor-style LEDs | Arduino Blog

    The flux capacitor is one of the most iconic movie props of all time. Part of that is due to its plot purpose in the Back to the Future franchise, but its fame is also because it looked so futuristic when the first movie hit theaters in 1985. LEDs were still relatively new in the public consciousness at the time and the animated LED effects in the prop flux capacitor were attention getting. If you want to reproduce that effect, element14 Presents’ Derek Brodeur has a video showing you have to drive flux capacitor-style LEDs with an Arduino. The experienced among you know that this effect is possible to achieve with discrete components, which is likely how the original prop worked. But it is easier to reproduce the “animation” using a modern microcontroller like the Microchip ATmega4809 found on the Nano Every board. By driving each LED via PWM (pulse-width modulation), you can control its brightness. PWM works by very quickly modulating power to LED, with proportion of “on” time resulting in perceived brightness.

  • This biofloc monitoring system is an innovative device to help with aquaculture | Arduino Blog

    With the Earth’s population still on track to increase by another two billion people by the year 2050, finding ways to feed them without causing grave harm to the environment is a top priority. Currently, fish is one of the most widely consumed foods in the world, and a new technology called biofloc helps provide both a food source and environmental stabilizer to fishponds without the need for dangerous chemicals/processes. As part of element14’s Just Encase Design Challenge, Md. Khairul Taifur had the idea to create a device that could sit within a pond and report detailed telemetry for environmental markers, as well as correct minor water quality issues via the use of a heater and water pump. His system is based around a MKR WAN 1300, which is responsible for collecting data from each sensor and then sending it to the cloud with its onboard LoRaWAN module. To make the system independent from an external power source, Taifur included a small 5V solar panel, power management board, and rechargeable battery pack.

Updates on Boatswain

Since I wrote the announcement of Boatswain, things have progressed quite a lot. As I prepare for the 1.0 release, more features and bugfixes get in, and it’s getting dangerously close to achieving all features I personally want from it. Stream Deck Mini & Original (v1) Thanks to a generous Stream Deck Mini donation, I managed to fix a couple of bugs in the HID code that controls is. It is now able to upload icons to buttons, and properly fetch the serial number of the device. Later on, a kind individual helped testing and debugging the Stream Deck Original (v1) code. I only have a 2nd generation Original, and the HID protocol changed significantly between them, so this testing was invaluable. There were another couple of bugs specific to Original v1 fixed in no time after they were reported. Because Stream Deck Original (v2), XL, and MK.2 seem to share the same HID protocol, I’m cautiously confident that they all should be fine. Read more

