Mozilla Leftovers
-
Data@Mozilla: This Week in Glean: What Flips Your Bit? [Ed: While Mozilla pretends to be an ethical company it spies on Firefox users, outsources the work to proprietary Microsoft jail]
The idea of “soft-errors”, particularly “single-event upsets” often comes up when we have strange errors in telemetry. Single-event upsets are defined as: “a change of state caused by one single ionizing particle (ions, electrons, photons…) striking a sensitive node in a micro-electronic device, such as in a microprocessor, semiconductor memory, or power transistors. The state change is a result of the free charge created by ionization in or close to an important node of a logic element (e.g. memory “bit”)”. And what exactly causes these single-event upsets? Well, from the same Wikipedia article: “Terrestrial SEU arise due to cosmic particles colliding with atoms in the atmosphere, creating cascades or showers of neutrons and protons, which in turn may interact with electronic circuits”. In other words, energy from space can affect your computer and turn a 1 into a 0 or vice versa.
-
Mozilla partners with the Center for Humane Technology - Mozilla Hacks - the Web developer blog
We’re pleased to announce that we have partnered with the Center for Humane Technology, a nonprofit organization that radically reimagines the digital infrastructure. Its mission is to drive a comprehensive shift toward humane technology that supports the collective well-being, democracy and shared information environment. Many of you may remember the Center for Humane Tech from the Netflix documentary ‘Social Dilemma’, solidifying the saying “If you’re not paying for the product, then you are the product”. The Social Dilemma, is all about the dark side of technology, focusing on the individual and societal impact of algorithms.
It’s no surprise that this decision to partner was a no brainer and supports our efforts for a safe and open web that is accessible and joyful for all. Many people do not understand how AI and algorithms regularly touch our lives and feel powerless in the face of these systems. We are dedicated to making sure the public understands that we can and must have a say in when machines are used to make important decisions – and shape how those decisions are made.
-
My ninth year working at Mozilla – Alex Gibson
April 15th marks my ninth year working for Mozilla! Last year’s mozillaversary post was a bit of a stop gap. Truth be told, I just didn’t have the energy to write about what I had been doing at work given all the unrest that was happening in the world. This year, despite the world still being in ongoing states of WTF, I’m going to try and talk a bit more about what I’ve been keeping my brain busy with at work.
-
This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 438
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 501 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Source Firmware on TigerLake platforms - part 1
If somebody would tell 7 years ago that Intel will support open source firmware, he would be laughed at instantly. If we recall time, like 15 years ago where the datasheets were more open and were sufficient to write open source firmware, today it is not possible. Silicon vendors are hiding the intellectual property contained in the processors. It would seem like the open source firmware is doomed, but… Thankfully there are companies and Intel employees that try to make impact and change this situation. For example Google supporting the coreboot project on their Chromebooks encourage Intel to release the Firmware Support Package (FSP). The FSP is a bundled silicon initialization code in a binary form with well documented interface and configuration options. It simplifies new hardware enabling and reduces cost of overall firmware development. While it doesn’t solve all problems and sometimes causes issues, kudos should go to Intel for supporting the open source firmware. Special credits should go to the open source firmware community members from Intel: Nathaniel DeSimone, Vincent Zimmer, Brian Richardson and Isaac Oram. Also: Open Source BIOS Runs on Alder Lake Motherboard for the First Time
Software: FitoTrack, Reproducible Builds/Projects, and hledger
Devices: e-con Systems and Arduino Projects
Updates on Boatswain
Since I wrote the announcement of Boatswain, things have progressed quite a lot. As I prepare for the 1.0 release, more features and bugfixes get in, and it’s getting dangerously close to achieving all features I personally want from it. Stream Deck Mini & Original (v1) Thanks to a generous Stream Deck Mini donation, I managed to fix a couple of bugs in the HID code that controls is. It is now able to upload icons to buttons, and properly fetch the serial number of the device. Later on, a kind individual helped testing and debugging the Stream Deck Original (v1) code. I only have a 2nd generation Original, and the HID protocol changed significantly between them, so this testing was invaluable. There were another couple of bugs specific to Original v1 fixed in no time after they were reported. Because Stream Deck Original (v2), XL, and MK.2 seem to share the same HID protocol, I’m cautiously confident that they all should be fine.
Recent comments
42 min 14 sec ago
45 min 41 sec ago
46 min 25 sec ago
47 min 19 sec ago
55 min 52 sec ago
1 hour 4 min ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
1 hour 47 min ago
6 hours 53 min ago