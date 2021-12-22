Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
-
How to Install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS on Your PC or Laptop
Whether you’re trying Linux for the first time or simply want a reliable alternative to Windows, Ubuntu is a great choice.
It offers a functional desktop thanks to the GNOME desktop environment, a collection of excellent open source productivity tools (including LibreOffice), and gets regular security updates. Installation is similar to putting Windows on a computer, but it’s smart to know what choices you’re going to face.
Here’s how to install Ubuntu on a PC.
-
Join Canonical at SmartNICs Summit 2022 | Ubuntu
SmartNICs, the programmable network adapters that make data center networking, security and storage efficient, scalable and modular, have started to play a significant role in the industry. Canonical believes that SmartNICs are an integral part of cloud infrastructure and we work with partners to integrate our cutting-edge products, such as Ubuntu, Snaps, Snapstore, MAAS, Openstack, and MicroK8s with their products to deliver value to the customers and the industry.
Join Canonical at the first SmartNICs Summit in San Jose, California from April 26 to 28 to connect with engineers and managers who are interested in this field.
-
Discover all the news of the new Ubuntu 22.04 - LinuxStoney
Ubuntu is one of the best Linux distributions that we can find on the net. This is an excellent gateway for all those users who have not tried any Linux distribution before, and a robust, stable system that is faithful to the Linux philosophy for those who are more demanding. Canonical, the company responsible for the development of this OS, usually releases two (controversial) updates a year for this distro. And now it is the turn of the first update of 2022: discover the new Ubuntu 22.04 “Jammy Jellyfish” .
Every 6 months, Canonical releases a new version of Ubuntu in which, in general, it usually updates its packages and includes a new Kernel. These updates have a general support of 9 months, which requires, yes or yes, to update the system at least twice a year. Unless we choose to install an LTS version. These stand out for having a 5-year support, and Canonical releases a new LTS every 2 years. That is, after three normal updates, the fourth is back to LTS.
After the release of Ubuntu 20.04, the last LTS to date, three updates of this distro have already arrived: 20.10, 21.04 and 21.10. Therefore, the new version 22.04 is once again an LTS. It is time to update our systems again.
-
Canonical at Dell Technologies World 2022
Dell Technologies World is the premier event for technologists; it’s where the best minds gather to celebrate technology, business, and innovation.
We’re excited to share that we’ll be at the Dell Technologies World in Las Vegas from May 2–5.
Together with Dell Technologies, we deliver world-leading Open Source solutions and services that capitalize on the benefits of Open Source built upon Dell’s hardened infrastructure – a joint offering that is based on a long-term strategic Alliance.
-
Private shared memory support for snaps | Ubuntu
At first glance, the title of this article may sound like an oxymoron. However, what it highlights is the introduction of a rather useful feature that will enable a far more robust and elegant handling of the /dev/shm implementation inside the snap sandbox. This will make snap development easier, more secure, and reduce potential bugs in browser-like apps.
-
Open Source Firmware on TigerLake platforms - part 1
If somebody would tell 7 years ago that Intel will support open source firmware, he would be laughed at instantly. If we recall time, like 15 years ago where the datasheets were more open and were sufficient to write open source firmware, today it is not possible. Silicon vendors are hiding the intellectual property contained in the processors. It would seem like the open source firmware is doomed, but… Thankfully there are companies and Intel employees that try to make impact and change this situation. For example Google supporting the coreboot project on their Chromebooks encourage Intel to release the Firmware Support Package (FSP). The FSP is a bundled silicon initialization code in a binary form with well documented interface and configuration options. It simplifies new hardware enabling and reduces cost of overall firmware development. While it doesn’t solve all problems and sometimes causes issues, kudos should go to Intel for supporting the open source firmware. Special credits should go to the open source firmware community members from Intel: Nathaniel DeSimone, Vincent Zimmer, Brian Richardson and Isaac Oram. Also: Open Source BIOS Runs on Alder Lake Motherboard for the First Time
Software: FitoTrack, Reproducible Builds/Projects, and hledger
Devices: e-con Systems and Arduino Projects
Updates on Boatswain
Since I wrote the announcement of Boatswain, things have progressed quite a lot. As I prepare for the 1.0 release, more features and bugfixes get in, and it’s getting dangerously close to achieving all features I personally want from it. Stream Deck Mini & Original (v1) Thanks to a generous Stream Deck Mini donation, I managed to fix a couple of bugs in the HID code that controls is. It is now able to upload icons to buttons, and properly fetch the serial number of the device. Later on, a kind individual helped testing and debugging the Stream Deck Original (v1) code. I only have a 2nd generation Original, and the HID protocol changed significantly between them, so this testing was invaluable. There were another couple of bugs specific to Original v1 fixed in no time after they were reported. Because Stream Deck Original (v2), XL, and MK.2 seem to share the same HID protocol, I’m cautiously confident that they all should be fine.
