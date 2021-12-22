Fedora and Red Hat
-
Next week: Fedora Contributor Tee Shirt Giveaway!
On behalf of the Mindshare Committee, I am happy to announce that we are doing a Fedora tee shirt giveaway next week to celebrate the release of Fedora Linux 36! Also to say “THANK YOU!” to our wonderful community of contributors. Since we have adopted a new Fedora logo (thanks to Máirín Duffy and the Design Team) we have been working to introduce it in a variety of ways, including swag. Keep your eye out for the exact details on the Community Blog next week on Thursday April 21st, and make sure to claim your Fedora tee shirt!
-
CentOS Community Newsletter, April 2022
As CentOS Stream 9 stabilizes and we approach a release of RHEL 9, Red Hat is planning to transition to using issues.redhat.com exclusively for reporting issues and requesting features for RHEL and CentOS, deprecating the use of bugzilla.redhat.com. This will be a gradual process as we all figure out the workflows that work best for the CentOS community.
-
How to Choose the Right Open Source Projects - SDxCentral
The cloud-native ecosystem is home to a massive number of Kubernetes-focused open source projects, and that presents a paradox of choice.
The expanse of the open source community shows how healthy and impactful Kubernetes has been, but it also brings about one of the ecosystem’s largest challenges, Stu Miniman, Red Hat’s director of cloud platform market insights, told SDxCentral.
“No single vendor offers a full solution. At the end of the day, companies need to understand what gaps they need to fill and whether or not they have the bandwidth or expertise to fill them,” Miniman explained. This is where the benefits of partners and advisors are realized, “especially in this cloud-native, container-centric world where open source is the de facto innovation engine.”
-
Compiler: Are We As Productive As We Think We Are?
We live in what some call a "distraction economy." There are countless messages, emails, tickets, bugs to fix, and meetings to attend. For those who have to build software, platforms, and services, as well as those who maintain them and keep them running, it can be difficult to decide what to focus on first.
The immense pressure to be productive is challenging to balance with passion projects, personal responsibilities, or just with the need to rest. Our team spoke with tech-minded creators in the productivity space on how to achieve full focus, and how to make time for work, relaxation, and creativity.
-
Container Security | KuppingerCole
This report is an overview of the market for Container Security solutions and provides you with a compass to help you to find the solution that best meets your needs. We examine the market segment, vendor service functionality, relative market share, and innovative approaches to securing container-based application architectures.
-
Hyperscale virtio/vDPA introduction: One control plane to rule them all
In the next few articles we will present a new emerging use case for vDPA we call hyperscale. In this post specifically we'll give an overview of hyperscale and set the stage for the longer series. Let's go!
Hyperscale is a use case where storage, networking and security are offloaded to smartNICs (programmable accelerators) to free up the host server's resources to run workloads such as VMs and containers. For granting these workloads the "look & feel" that they are running as usual on the host server while in practice their storage, networking and security is running on a PCI connected smartNIC, resource mapping from the host server to the smartNIC is required.
-
What sysadmins need to know about using Bash
You've logged into Linux; now what? Here's how to use Bash, the command-line interpreter on most modern Linux machines.
-
Building Quarkus applications with Apache Cassandra: Workshop recap | Red Hat Developer
Did you miss the free hands-on workshop Building Quarkus applications with Apache Cassandra, hosted by Red Hat's Eric Deandrea and Raghavan "Rags" Srinivas from DataStax, a Red Hat partner? This two-hour workshop showcases all the Developer Joy benefits of Quarkus, such as developer mode, debugging, containerization, and no-hassle native executable generation, coupled with an Apache Cassandra backend hosted in the cloud using DataStax Astra DB's multicloud database-as-a-service.
In the workshop, Rags explains some differences between relational and NoSQL databases. He introduces Apache Cassandra and the benefits it brings, explaining how Cassandra's configurable consistency level makes it highly scalable and reliable. He also introduces DataStax Astra Cassandra-as-a-service and explains some of its features and benefits.
-
Open Source Firmware on TigerLake platforms - part 1
If somebody would tell 7 years ago that Intel will support open source firmware, he would be laughed at instantly. If we recall time, like 15 years ago where the datasheets were more open and were sufficient to write open source firmware, today it is not possible. Silicon vendors are hiding the intellectual property contained in the processors. It would seem like the open source firmware is doomed, but… Thankfully there are companies and Intel employees that try to make impact and change this situation. For example Google supporting the coreboot project on their Chromebooks encourage Intel to release the Firmware Support Package (FSP). The FSP is a bundled silicon initialization code in a binary form with well documented interface and configuration options. It simplifies new hardware enabling and reduces cost of overall firmware development. While it doesn’t solve all problems and sometimes causes issues, kudos should go to Intel for supporting the open source firmware. Special credits should go to the open source firmware community members from Intel: Nathaniel DeSimone, Vincent Zimmer, Brian Richardson and Isaac Oram. Also: Open Source BIOS Runs on Alder Lake Motherboard for the First Time
Software: FitoTrack, Reproducible Builds/Projects, and hledger
Devices: e-con Systems and Arduino Projects
Updates on Boatswain
Since I wrote the announcement of Boatswain, things have progressed quite a lot. As I prepare for the 1.0 release, more features and bugfixes get in, and it’s getting dangerously close to achieving all features I personally want from it. Stream Deck Mini & Original (v1) Thanks to a generous Stream Deck Mini donation, I managed to fix a couple of bugs in the HID code that controls is. It is now able to upload icons to buttons, and properly fetch the serial number of the device. Later on, a kind individual helped testing and debugging the Stream Deck Original (v1) code. I only have a 2nd generation Original, and the HID protocol changed significantly between them, so this testing was invaluable. There were another couple of bugs specific to Original v1 fixed in no time after they were reported. Because Stream Deck Original (v2), XL, and MK.2 seem to share the same HID protocol, I’m cautiously confident that they all should be fine.
