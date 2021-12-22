Devices/Embedded: Maker Nano, ameriDroid, and BeagleBone
-
Getting started with Maker Nano RP2040 using CircuitPython: Blinky, RGB LED, and Piezo Buzzer - CNX Software
As discussed in an earlier article, Maker Nano RP2040 is a board following the Arduino Nano form factor, but with a more powerful Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller. The board also comes with plenty of LEDs, as well as two RGB LEDs, and a piezo buzzer for audio output.
-
ameriDroid introduces $20 aluminum case for ODROID-N2+ SBC - CNX Software
You may know ameriDroid as a reseller of single board computers and accessories, but the US company has now designed and manufactured its first accessory with an aluminum case for ODROID-N2+ SBC.
ameriDroid says the design of their enclosure is based on the metallic blue case found in the Home Assistant Blue gateway also powered by ODROID-N2+ board, and everything was 100% designed and manufactured by ameriDroid in the United States, specifically in Kentucky and California for the R&D, while the factory is located in Ohio.
-
Device Tree: Supporting Similar Boards – The BeagleBone Example
This article will explore the software solutions implemented by BeagleBoard.org. Their ideas can of course be reused by other projects with similar needs.
-
Device Tree: Supporting Similar Boards - The BeagleBone Example - Bootlin's blog
Most of the BeagleBone boards from BeagleBoard.org share the same form factor, have the same headers and therefore can accept the same extension boards, also known as capes in the BeagleBoard world.
Of course, a careful PCB design was necessary to make this possible.
This must have been relatively easy with the early models (BeagleBone Black, Black Wireless, Green, Green Wireless, Black Industrial and Enhanced) which are based on the same Sitara AM3358 System on Chip (SoC) from Texas Instruments. However, the more recent creation of the BeagleBone AI board and keeping compatibility with existing capes must have been a little more complicated, as this board is based on a completely different SoC from Texas Instruments, the Sitara AM5729.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 508 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Meet
In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions. Google Meet (formerly known as Hangouts Meet) is a video-communication service. It offers enterprise-grade video conferencing built on Google’s global infrastructure. While Google Meet is free to use, it’s proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
This week in KDE: Stable desktop icons and even better gestures
It was a mostly bugfixy week, without so much feature and UI work. As a result, we have some very exciting 15-minute bugfixes this week that should really improve desktop icon stability! But we didn’t forget UI improvements entirely, and now the Wayland session touchpad gesture to switch between virtual desktops follows your fingers! Read about all that and more...
Recent comments
11 hours 3 min ago
12 hours 27 min ago
12 hours 31 min ago
12 hours 31 min ago
12 hours 32 min ago
12 hours 41 min ago
12 hours 49 min ago
12 hours 58 min ago
13 hours 19 min ago
13 hours 33 min ago