Kirigami and Season of KDE 2022
LoadingPlaceholder component for KirigamiLoadingPlaceholder component for Kirigami
Someday after using some KDE apps I noticed that the loading screens weren’t consistent, each app was implementing its own solution so I created this LoadingPlaceholder component for Kirigami.
Sok’22 Week 12: Final Week – Samarth raj
In my previous blog, I mentioned finalizing the activity by making the code clean, so it is ready to be merged. Update on tasks mentioned in my previous blog How to check if a device has mouse support?
Status update: Wrapping Up and Beyond the Event - post #6
This is my final status update for Season of KDE 2022. There's news on the Flatpak CI builds and my plans for after this event.
Twentieth Winter and French Konnektion
This is going to a slightly informal post about my SoK experience. If you're looking for my status updates, the sixth and final status update was posted here.
Programming Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Meet
In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions. Google Meet (formerly known as Hangouts Meet) is a video-communication service. It offers enterprise-grade video conferencing built on Google’s global infrastructure. While Google Meet is free to use, it’s proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
This week in KDE: Stable desktop icons and even better gestures
It was a mostly bugfixy week, without so much feature and UI work. As a result, we have some very exciting 15-minute bugfixes this week that should really improve desktop icon stability! But we didn’t forget UI improvements entirely, and now the Wayland session touchpad gesture to switch between virtual desktops follows your fingers! Read about all that and more...
