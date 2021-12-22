today's howtos
-
iTunes DAAP server setup on Ubuntu/Debian Linux
DAAP server is an Apple Inc. proprietary protocol to share media files over the network. DAAP server allows share media files among network connected devices where the central media share repository resides on main server. In this simple tutorial we will be installing and configuring DAAP server share using forked-daapd media server with support for RSP, DAAP, DACP and AirTunes on Ubuntu Linux or any other Debian Linux based system.
-
How to Use SystemRescue to Fix Common Computer Problems
Nearly every computer user has felt the pit in their stomach when they turn on their machine and see an error message where their OS should be.
Fortunately, there's a live Linux distro that can serve as a first aid kit for computer trouble, no matter what OS you use. SystemRescue will help you nurse your PC back to health.
-
How to Disable and Remove LightDM on Linux
Want to experiment with other display managers? Or maybe it's your proprietary graphics driver that's conflicting with LightDM.
Whatever your motive may be, in this guide, you will find instructions on how to disable and uninstall LightDM in Linux along with a curated list of alternatives you can try.
-
How to install and use Tmux on Linux | FOSS Linux
Tmux is a Linux program that enables terminal window multitasking. It is an acronym for Terminal Multiplexing and is based on the concept of sessions. Tmux may be disconnected from a screen and run in the background before being reattached.
Tmux is a terminal multiplexer that may be used in place of the GNU screen. You can establish a Tmux session and then open many windows within it. Each window takes up the whole screen and can be divided into rectangular panes. Users can initiate a process, switch to another, detach from and reconnect to a current process.
Tmux enables easy switching between many applications in a single terminal and detaching and reattaching them to a separate terminal. Tmux sessions are persistent, which means that they will continue to function even if you are disconnected.
As a popular multiplexer, Tmux has plenty of valuable options. It allows you to run many programs in parallel and seamlessly transition between them. Consider using a multiplexer if you’re continuously switching between terminals and can’t find the appropriate window when needed.
-
How to install ArangoDB on Debian 11
In a recent post, we explained how to install ArangoDB on CentOS and derivatives. Today we will install ArangoDB on Debian 11 which is a widely used system for these purposes.
As we have explained before, ArangoDB is a NoSQL database manager focused on scalability and easy administration. It has a free community version and a paid version that allows us to get more features and professional support.
Like many, it is based on documents and collections for data storage, so it is common to find it in mobile applications or configuration scripts.
-
Programming Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Meet
In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions. Google Meet (formerly known as Hangouts Meet) is a video-communication service. It offers enterprise-grade video conferencing built on Google’s global infrastructure. While Google Meet is free to use, it’s proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
This week in KDE: Stable desktop icons and even better gestures
It was a mostly bugfixy week, without so much feature and UI work. As a result, we have some very exciting 15-minute bugfixes this week that should really improve desktop icon stability! But we didn’t forget UI improvements entirely, and now the Wayland session touchpad gesture to switch between virtual desktops follows your fingers! Read about all that and more...
