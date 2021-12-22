FreeBSD 13.1-RC3 Now Available
The third RC build of the 13.1-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 13.1-RC3 amd64 GENERIC o 13.1-RC3 i386 GENERIC o 13.1-RC3 powerpc GENERIC o 13.1-RC3 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 13.1-RC3 powerpc64le GENERIC64LE o 13.1-RC3 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 13.1-RC3 armv6 RPI-B o 13.1-RC3 armv7 GENERICSD o 13.1-RC3 aarch64 GENERIC o 13.1-RC3 aarch64 RPI o 13.1-RC3 aarch64 PINE64 o 13.1-RC3 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 13.1-RC3 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 13.1-RC3 aarch64 ROCK64 o 13.1-RC3 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 o 13.1-RC3 riscv64 GENERIC o 13.1-RC3 riscv64 GENERICSD Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/13.1/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/13.1" branch. A summary of changes since 13.1-RC2 includes: o A fix to libarchive(3) for zstd support. o A build-time issue to resolve handling ldd including preloaded objects has been resolved. o A build-time fix to resolve an issue with 'nodevice acpi' in the kernel configuration file. o LLE lock leaks in the network stack had been addressed. A list of changes since 13.0-RELEASE is available in the releng/13.1 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/13.1R/relnotes/ Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 13.1-RELEASE cycle progresses.
-
