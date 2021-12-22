Language Selection

MangoPi MQ Pro a possible $20 substitute to the Raspberry Pi Zero W

Hardware

Its familiar design might attract hobbyists and RPI enthusiasts since it features similar specifications i.e. 40-pin GPIOs header, 2x USB Type-C ports, 1x mini HDMI, microSD card support. Regarding connectivity, the MQ Pro is enabled to support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2(via SDIO & UART). The RAM varies by version (512MB or 1GB DDR3).

The documentation for this SBC seems to be a work in progress since its firmware section it’s empty, however it provides a datasheet for the D1 and a User Manual. Refer to the MangoPi website and its GitHub repository for more info. MangoPi’s GitHub suggests that the MQ Pro will be compatible with Tina-Linux/Debian.

