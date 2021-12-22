Language Selection

This week in KDE: Stable desktop icons and even better gestures

Friday 15th of April 2022
KDE

It was a mostly bugfixy week, without so much feature and UI work. As a result, we have some very exciting 15-minute bugfixes this week that should really improve desktop icon stability! But we didn’t forget UI improvements entirely, and now the Wayland session touchpad gesture to switch between virtual desktops follows your fingers! Read about all that and more...

Programming Leftovers

Android Leftovers

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Meet

In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions. Google Meet (formerly known as Hangouts Meet) is a video-communication service. It offers enterprise-grade video conferencing built on Google’s global infrastructure. While Google Meet is free to use, it’s proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives. Read more

