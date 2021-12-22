Android Leftovers
How to Update Google Chrome on Android
How to merge duplicate contacts on Android and use other Google Contacts tools - 9to5Google
Android 13 could significantly reduce game loading times
One UI 4.1 with Android 12 rolls out for the Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A71
Pixel users running Android 12 QPR3 beta 2, here's your chance to tell Google what must be fixed - PhoneArena
If Google can't do Android anymore, maybe it should be left to Samsung - SamMobile
Lloyds Bank warns Android users of new scam tactic: 'Could be any kind of app!' | Personal Finance | Finance | Express.co.uk
Best kids games for Android (Updated April 2022)
OSM Size-S compliant LGA system-on-module is powered by NXP i.MX 8XLite processor - CNX Software
YouTube Shorts is bringing its addictive scrolling energy to your Android tablet
Programming Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Meet
In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions. Google Meet (formerly known as Hangouts Meet) is a video-communication service. It offers enterprise-grade video conferencing built on Google’s global infrastructure. While Google Meet is free to use, it’s proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
This week in KDE: Stable desktop icons and even better gestures
It was a mostly bugfixy week, without so much feature and UI work. As a result, we have some very exciting 15-minute bugfixes this week that should really improve desktop icon stability! But we didn’t forget UI improvements entirely, and now the Wayland session touchpad gesture to switch between virtual desktops follows your fingers! Read about all that and more...
