Trademark Actions Against the PostgreSQL Community and Advanced PostgreSQL driver written in C++
PostgreSQL: Update on the Trademark Actions Against the PostgreSQL Community
After this announcement, on September 14, 2021, Fundación PostgreSQL wrote to the Core Team and made a public statement that it would "start the process to transfer, permanently and irrevocably, all PostgreSQL-related trademarks and domain names to the PostgreSQL [Community] Association of Canada, with no conditions or costs attached."
PGCAC has been in a process of negotiating a settlement with Fundación PostgreSQL on the use of the "POSTGRESQL" family of trademarks. As of the publication of this announcement, we have not reached an agreement. Additionally, Fundación PostgreSQL has not honored its public or private statements to transfer any of its PostgreSQL-related trademark applications or domains to PGCAC.
PostgreSQL: Version 2.0.0 of advanced PostgreSQL driver written in C++
Pgfe (PostGres FrontEnd) - is an advanced and feature rich PostgreSQL driver written in C++. The development is focused on easiness and robustness of use with the performance in mind.
