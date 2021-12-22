today's leftovers
Atlassian comes clean on what data-deleting script behind outage actually did
Atlassian has published an account of what went wrong at the company to make the data of 400 customers vanish in a puff of cloudy vapor. And goodness, it makes for knuckle-chewing reading.
The restoration of customer data is still ongoing.
Atlassian CTO Sri Viswanath wrote that approximately 45 percent of those afflicted had had service restored but repeated the fortnight estimate it gave earlier this week for undoing the damage to the rest of the affected customers. As of the time of writing, the figure of customers with restored data had risen to 49 per cent.
As for what actually happened… well, strap in. And no, you aren't reading another episode in our Who, Me? series of columns where readers confess to massive IT errors.
StarBook Mk V Linux laptop now comes with AMD or Intel processor options - Liliputing
When UK-based Linux computer company Star Labs introduced the StarBook Mk V last year, it was available with a choice of 11th-gen Intel Core i3 or Core i7 processors. But now there’s another option.
The StarBook Mk V can be configured with either an 11th-gen Intel chip or an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, although you might have to wait a little longer to get your hands on an AMD model.
The state of open source security in 2022 - Help Net Security
In this video for Help Net Security, Kurt Seifried, Chief Blockchain Officer and Director of Special Projects at Cloud Security Alliance, talks about the state of open source security in 2022.
Common Knowledge: Big tech and the digital commons
The origins of the free and open-source software (FOSS) movement in the 1980s are typical of a social movement. It was triggered by the frustration generated by the expansion of intellectual property rights (IPR) to software, perceived by many software developers and researchers as a barrier to their ways of working, their values, freedoms and productivity. However, only in the 1990s, with the advent of the world wide web, could the movement really take off. This happened when dispersed developers, driven by varying motivations – initially not mainly economic – began to come together, forming new types of communities, based on collaboration, voluntary contributions and original forms of governance.
From the beginning, however, the main innovation introduced by FOSS was to turn around property rights. FOSS licences work under a regime of what Yochai Benkler termed ‘open access commons’, which makes this kind of commons different from the characterisations, dilemmas and principles of governance that Elinor Ostrom developed in her Nobel Prize-winning studies. This has many important implications, both in the modalities of governance and in the forms of generation and appropriation of value. The most relevant is that this regime denies the ‘right to exclude’ or the exclusive rights of the owner. With that, it removes the possibility of selling the property or selling the right to access and use the resource, and in this way to appropriate its value, at least privately and exclusively.
Programming Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Meet
In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions. Google Meet (formerly known as Hangouts Meet) is a video-communication service. It offers enterprise-grade video conferencing built on Google’s global infrastructure. While Google Meet is free to use, it’s proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
This week in KDE: Stable desktop icons and even better gestures
It was a mostly bugfixy week, without so much feature and UI work. As a result, we have some very exciting 15-minute bugfixes this week that should really improve desktop icon stability! But we didn’t forget UI improvements entirely, and now the Wayland session touchpad gesture to switch between virtual desktops follows your fingers! Read about all that and more...
