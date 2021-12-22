Atlassian has published an account of what went wrong at the company to make the data of 400 customers vanish in a puff of cloudy vapor. And goodness, it makes for knuckle-chewing reading.

The restoration of customer data is still ongoing.

Atlassian CTO Sri Viswanath wrote that approximately 45 percent of those afflicted had had service restored but repeated the fortnight estimate it gave earlier this week for undoing the damage to the rest of the affected customers. As of the time of writing, the figure of customers with restored data had risen to 49 per cent.

As for what actually happened… well, strap in. And no, you aren't reading another episode in our Who, Me? series of columns where readers confess to massive IT errors.