  • Create MySQL Database And Table Using PHP In XAMPP - OSTechNix

    In this guide, we will discuss how to create a MySQL database and table using PHP and also how to create the MySQL/MariaDB databases and tables via phpMyAdmin in XAMPP stack.

  • How to Manage Linux Endpoints with Automation
  • 3-2-1 Backup plan with Fedora ARM server

    Fedora Server Edition works on Single Board Computers (SBC) like Raspberry Pi. This article is aimed at data backup and restoration of personal data for users who want to take advantage of solid server systems and built-in tools like Cockpit. It describes 3 levels of backup.

  • How to install and set up Hashicorp Vault in Linux – Citizix

    For most organizations, a major concern has been how to best secure data, preventing it from unauthorized access or exfiltration.

    HashiCorp Vault allows you to secure, store and tightly control access to tokens, passwords, certificates, encryption keys for protecting secrets and other sensitive data using a UI, CLI, or HTTP API. Secrets are any form of sensitive credentials that need to be tightly controlled and monitored and can be used to unlock sensitive information. Secrets could be in the form of passwords, API keys, SSH keys, RSA tokens, or OTP.

  • How to Remove Spaces from Filenames in Linux

    In other operating system environments, creating and using filenames with spaces is irrevocably permissible. However, when we enter the Linux operating system domain, the existence of such filenames becomes an inconvenience.

    For instance, consider the existence of the following filenames inside a Linux operating system environment.

  • Disable Animations in Cinnamon to Slightly Speed Up Linux Mint
  • Docker Ps Show Full Command

    According to its official website, Docker is a containerization platform. It enables programmers to package applications into capsules, which have been standardized executable portions that integrate program code only with OS packages and prerequisites needed to execute on nearly any architecture.

    The Docker architecture has provided a terminal service that allows everyone to run a variety of instructions to get information from vessels or containers. Dockers have different instructions that are used for various purposes. One of the most-known commands is the “docker ps” command that is used to get information regarding the docker containers currently available in your docker framework. So, we have decided to use this article to illustrate how the “docker ps” instruction works and how we can see the overall full instruction at our Linux shell using the “—no-trunc” option in it.

    To start, we will be logging in from our system and using the “Ctrl+Alt+T” for the terminal console to start quickly. You have to delete all the already installed old packages docker along with other related packages from Ubuntu 20.04 system. So, the apt-get instruction has been utilized so far followed by the keyword “remove” and the names of packages to be removed. Add your current account password and press the Enter key to continue it.

  • How Do Ansible Filters Work?

    One of the primary parts of any framework or management software is the way it handles and processes data. Considering the direction in which the world of information technology is going, it is fair to say that data is king. Huge amounts of data are being generated daily to be used for different purposes. Thus, data management and processing very important.
    Software such as Ansible is required to handle huge amounts of data. Looking at the facilitations these types of applications are supposed to provide, their data processing capabilities must be top-notch.

    Whenever we need to process, format, or manipulate data in Ansible, we use filters. There are two sets of filters available in Ansible. One set is the jinja2 template filters and the other set is of the custom-built filters made by users.

    However, in the background, all the filters are derived from the jinja2 template, which works in a way that the data being input into the filters is first converted into template expressions so the filters can be applied to them.

    Another important point to take note of is that all the filters are applied locally, meaning that no filtering can be done using remote hosts. So, all the manipulation and processing take place on the Ansible control machine.

    If you are looking to learn about the filters available in Ansible and how they are used, you have found the right article as we will be guiding you on how these filters work and how you can create Ansible playbooks to process data the way you want your system to.

  • How to Install gThumb on Fedora 36 Linux

    gThumb is the perfect tool for viewing and editing all your favorite images. It’s fully integrated with GNOME 3, so you can access it in seconds. The imaging software provides an easy way to view standard formats such as BMPs GIF(including animations), JPEGs, PNG TIFF, or RAW files — not just typical multimedia types like videos that are usually found on other platforms. You’ll also be able to use various metadata tags embedded inside photos, including EXIF IPTC XMP, which allows more customization when organizing collections across multiple devices.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn to install the gThumb on Fedora 36 Linux using two methods: dnf package manager and flatpak package manager, with some tips for maintaining or removing gThumb in the future.

  • How to Install KPhotoAlbum on Fedora 36 Linux

    When you’re looking for an easy way to organize your photos, KPhotoAlbum is the program that will make it easier than ever before. With this simple yet powerful tool in hand, there’s no longer a need to worry about what photo goes where because everything can be done through its intuitive interface, like viewing images individually or browsing by category. Best of all, taking advantage of some excellent features like seeing which ones were taken today without having them mess up any other date stamps!

    In the following tutorial, you will learn to install the KPhotoAlbum on Fedora 36 Linux using two alternative methods: the dnf package manager or the flatpak package manager, with some tips for maintaining or removing KPhotoAlbum in the future.

  • How to Install Gwenview on Fedora 36 Linux

    Gwenview is a simple and easy-to-use program for viewing images on the KDE desktop. It can show you full-screen slideshows, crop an image or rotate it in many different ways without much effort from yourself!

  • How to fix " Whoops! /run/nordvpn/nordvpnd.sock not found" via a simple command on Linux

    In this tutorial you will learn how to fix the error " Whoops! /run/nordvpn/nordvpnd.sock not found" on NordVPN, this error comes up after running the command "nordvpn connect" on console and it prevents nordvpn from running, in other words nordvpn daemon service it's not running or has failed and you can't connect to any server.

  • How to Install TeXworks on Fedora 36 Linux

    TeXworks is a TeX document editor application that comes with pdfTeX, pdfLaTex, LuaTex, LuaLaTex, BibTex MakeIndex and XeTeX typesetting engines support. It generates PDF documents as the default formatted output. You can also configure a processing path based on DVI. It comes with a build-in integrated PDF viewer source/preview synchronization support.

    Suppose you are looking for an open-source TeX document editor application with additional typesetting engine support to generate PDF documents as the default formatted output. In that case, Texworks should be your go-to choice.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest version of TeXworks on Fedora 36 Linux using two different methods of Fedora’s repository using the DNF package manager or the natively installed Flatpak third-party manager using the command line terminal. The tutorial will also show quick tips on how to update using the command line terminal and if need be remove the software.

  • How to Install Krita on Fedora 36 Linux

    Krita is a free and open-source graphics editing program designed for digital painting, 2D animation, or general image manipulation. It runs on Windows, macOS (both Intel 64bit), Linux hits, Android & Chrome OS and is one of the more popular paint applications for users that deal with digital photos.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Krita on Fedora 36 Linux using the Fedora DNF Repository or the natively installed third-party manager Flatpak using the command line terminal, along with some tips on how to update or remove the software in the future if required.

  • How to Install OBS Studio Fedora 36 Linux

    OBS Studio is a free, lightweight open-source, cross-platform screencasting software for screen recording, camera image, and sound record. OBS Studio also makes it easier to use for those new to the world of live streaming as it is designed to be simple to use and comes with plugins and scripts that can be installed, and is considered one of the best free, open-source software of its nature.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install OBS Studio on Fedora 36 Linux by importing the RPM Fusion Repository that contains the latest stable version and updating and removing the software in the future.

  • How to Install VSCodium on Fedora 36 Linux

    VSCodium is a fork of Microsoft Visual Studio Code Editor modified to have full open-source access. The source code for this product can be found on GitHub, where it is licensed under the MIT license and, therefore, will always remain free as long you don’t mind installing extra features via plugins or extensions from third parties like Telemetry transmitting your browsing habits across networks without permission.

  • How to Install Persepolis on Fedora 36 Linux

    Persepolis is a download manager and GUI for ARIA 2 written in Python. It can be used on any operating system that supports Python, including Linux/BSDs, macOS & Microsoft Windows! While Fedora users may be familiar with similar software such as the uGET download manager, the Persepolis download manager is an actively developed, great lightweight alternative.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest version of Persepolis Download Manager on Fedora 36 Linux using the DNF package manager with the Fedora repository using the command line terminal.

  • How to Install MusicBrainz Picard on Fedora 36 Linux

    MusicBrainz Picard is an open-source software application for identifying, tagging, and organizing digital audio recordings. Developed by the Metabrainz Foundation with backing from record companies like Sony Music Entertainment Japan Inc., it was created as part of a project called “MusicKB,” which aimed to build tools that would help people discover new music more easily through data analysis.

  • How to Install Okular on Fedora 36 Linux

    Okular is a free and open-source multiplatform document viewer developed by the KDE community and based on Qt and KDE Frameworks libraries. The document viewer is distributed as part of the KDE Applications bundle. Its origins are from KPDF, and it replaces KPDF, KGhostView, KFax, KFaxview, and KDVI in KDE 4.

  • How to Install & Configure Unattended-Upgrades on Ubuntu 20.04

    Keeping your system up to date is an essential factor for anyone from simple desktop users, developers, and sysadmins; well, let’s face it, anyone with a device primarily connected to the Internet. Ubuntu, by default, is not set up for automatic updates. However, by enabling and configuring unattended-upgrades packages, you can easily apply security, package, or even new feature upgrades in an easy, simple, efficient way if you do not always have the time to check or forget. IT is highly recommended to enable this just for security alone.

    The following tutorial will demonstrate how to install, enable and configure unattended-upgrades on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa system with complete steps and examples that you can fine-tune to your own requirements on either desktop or headless ubuntu server.

  • How to Install MyPaint on Fedora 36 Linux

    MyPaint is a free, open-source digital painting program that you can edit your artwork. It has many features for easy to create backgrounds and figures on canvas or paper! For users migrating from Windows and using the native paint program, this feels similar but has much more features.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install MyPaint on Fedora 36 Linux using two different methods: DNF with Fedora’s default repository or the Flatpak third-party package manager using the command line terminal.

  • How to Customize Ubuntu Touchpad Gestures

    If you’ve ever used any modern Windows 10 laptop with a decent touchpad, or a MacBook, you know how touchpad gestures make using the laptop so much easier. In many ways, they make the touchpad even better than using a Bluetooth mouse. Unfortunately, Linux-based operating systems such as Ubuntu haven’t really caught up in that department. But Ubuntu is still Linux so, if you want something, you can have it with a little effort. Today we’ll see how you can customize Ubuntu touchpad gestures.

    We’re going to use a nifty little app, simply called Gesture. The interface is designed with the GNOME desktop environment in mind, but the functionality is the same on any desktop. Ubuntu and other Linux distros do come with some basic touchpad gestures for scrolling and right-click. For anything more, we can use the Gesture app. Basically, it deals with gestures that require three or four fingers.

  • Installing Perl with perlbrew | Ali [blogs.perl.org]

    I'm going to start this blog by writing a very simple guide on installing Perl using perlbrew.

    To install Perl using perlbrew, first visit the website and grab it's and paste it in your terminal, and wait for it to do its job.

Games: Steam Games and Godot Engine

  • What Is Valve Proton? Why Is It Important For Linux?

    Gaming on Linux has taken a massive leap forward over the past few years. With more games being added to the “supported games” list each day, some of which are working better on Linux than on Windows, over 80% of top AAA games in the Steam library are playable.

  • DirextX 11 Steam Games on openSUSE Solved – CubicleNate's Techpad

    I recently ran into an issue where some Steam games wouldn’t launch and reported the error that the game would not run without DirectX 11. I was befuddled and could not find a solution. I chatted with people, search through forums and didn’t find a solution. I was left with the belief that the hardware was just too old for the newer games and would have to be demoted to the role of “work only”, which was an overall disappointment to the kids and me.

  • Godot Engine - Dev snapshot: Godot 3.5 beta 4

    We're getting closer to the Godot 3.5 stable release with a fourth beta snapshot! Like with 4.0 alpha builds, we're trying to release 3.5 beta builds every other week to ensure that new features can be tested, bugs can be reported and bugfixes can be validated. This beta 4 is a small update with just 83 commits excluding merges, focusing on fixing bugs to stabilize the current feature set for 3.5 stable. The previous beta 3 introduced a brand new Android editor port! In this build, we also built it for 32-bit platforms (armv7 and x86) as there was some demand for it, so you'll find the APK is a bit heavier.

  • How to Install Magento 2.4.4 on Debian 11 - LinuxTuto

    Magento is a open source e-commerce platform written in PHP and uses the Zend Framework. It is highly popular ecommerce platform and it is owned and managed by Adobe Inc. The platform is flexible and has a large variety of features to build an online store. In this tutorial we will show you how to install the Open Source version of Magento 2.4.4 on Debian 11.

  • How to install Puzzle Pirates on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Puzzle Pirates on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How To Install Adminer on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Adminer on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Adminer (formerly known as phpMinAdmin) is an open-source and free web-based database management tool. You can use Adminer with MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, SQLite, MS SQL, Oracle, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, and others. It is simple, lightweight, and designed with strong security and user experience in mind. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Adminer Database Management Tool on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Fedora, RHEL, CentOS, and Rocky Linux distributions.

  • How to report someone on Discord | FOSS Linux

    Discord is a substantial way to interact via voice and text chat with your gaming allies for free. While using Discord, you will encounter circumstances whereby someone says something offensive against you. In such instances, you will require to report these people for action to be taken against them. The reporting process is not as straightforward as you might think, but in this article guide, we shall show you simple steps to report someone who violates Discord’s code of conduct. If you are a regular internet user, it is easy to ram into issues with others, especially when in groups such as Discord. You might receive offensive messages that might force you to take action. Therefore, depending on the message’s severity, you may report the user directly to Discord for disciplinary action against them. Alternatively, if you don’t intend to directly report the violator to Discord, you can involve a moderator. A moderator in a Discord server is someone responsible for managing different aspects of the server they operate. Therefore, you can report issues to a moderator to help you get a solution. This is because server moderators are familiar with the users in question and can, in turn, mediate disputes.

  • How to install GNOME on Kali Linux | FOSS Linux

    GNOME is a free and open-source desktop environment. It was first developed and released back in 1999. The name GNOME is an acronym for GNU Network Object Model Environment. The project aimed to build a free desktop environment to be able to develop different applications on it. In this article, we shall see how to install GNOME DE on Kali Linux. But, before heading to that, let’s take a quick look at why GNOME?

  • How to Install and Set Up Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL)

    RHEL or Red Hat Enterprise Linux is more than just an operating system or server solution. It is rather an ecosystem built for and around enterprises. From conglomerates to critical infrastructures such as banks and government bodies, all rest their faith in the Red Hat system. Though it may purely be enterprise-grade software, it doesn't mean one can't get a taste of it without belonging to a corporation. You can download a free copy of Red Hat Enterprise Linux with a no-cost subscription and give it a shot today! This guide will walk you through how to download and install Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

Prometheus vs Zabbix | Network Monitoring Tools Comparison

Prometheus and Zabbix are network service monitoring and alerting tools for devices and systems. These network monitoring solutions provide scalable, reliable monitoring services, but the products differ in technology, tools, integrations and ease of use. [...] Zabbix is an enterprise-level open source monitoring solution that can monitor anything from small environments to large, distributed systems. Scalable and accessible, Zabbix can monitor millions of metrics with ease. Zabbix has been around longer than Prometheus and provides broader community documentation and support. Read more

#39 Sending Locations/This Week in GNOME

Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 08 to April 15. Read more

