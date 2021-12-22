today's howtos
-
Create MySQL Database And Table Using PHP In XAMPP - OSTechNix
In this guide, we will discuss how to create a MySQL database and table using PHP and also how to create the MySQL/MariaDB databases and tables via phpMyAdmin in XAMPP stack.
-
How to Manage Linux Endpoints with Automation
-
3-2-1 Backup plan with Fedora ARM server
Fedora Server Edition works on Single Board Computers (SBC) like Raspberry Pi. This article is aimed at data backup and restoration of personal data for users who want to take advantage of solid server systems and built-in tools like Cockpit. It describes 3 levels of backup.
-
How to install and set up Hashicorp Vault in Linux – Citizix
For most organizations, a major concern has been how to best secure data, preventing it from unauthorized access or exfiltration.
HashiCorp Vault allows you to secure, store and tightly control access to tokens, passwords, certificates, encryption keys for protecting secrets and other sensitive data using a UI, CLI, or HTTP API. Secrets are any form of sensitive credentials that need to be tightly controlled and monitored and can be used to unlock sensitive information. Secrets could be in the form of passwords, API keys, SSH keys, RSA tokens, or OTP.
-
How to Remove Spaces from Filenames in Linux
In other operating system environments, creating and using filenames with spaces is irrevocably permissible. However, when we enter the Linux operating system domain, the existence of such filenames becomes an inconvenience.
For instance, consider the existence of the following filenames inside a Linux operating system environment.
-
Disable Animations in Cinnamon to Slightly Speed Up Linux Mint
-
Docker Ps Show Full Command
According to its official website, Docker is a containerization platform. It enables programmers to package applications into capsules, which have been standardized executable portions that integrate program code only with OS packages and prerequisites needed to execute on nearly any architecture.
The Docker architecture has provided a terminal service that allows everyone to run a variety of instructions to get information from vessels or containers. Dockers have different instructions that are used for various purposes. One of the most-known commands is the “docker ps” command that is used to get information regarding the docker containers currently available in your docker framework. So, we have decided to use this article to illustrate how the “docker ps” instruction works and how we can see the overall full instruction at our Linux shell using the “—no-trunc” option in it.
To start, we will be logging in from our system and using the “Ctrl+Alt+T” for the terminal console to start quickly. You have to delete all the already installed old packages docker along with other related packages from Ubuntu 20.04 system. So, the apt-get instruction has been utilized so far followed by the keyword “remove” and the names of packages to be removed. Add your current account password and press the Enter key to continue it.
-
How Do Ansible Filters Work?
One of the primary parts of any framework or management software is the way it handles and processes data. Considering the direction in which the world of information technology is going, it is fair to say that data is king. Huge amounts of data are being generated daily to be used for different purposes. Thus, data management and processing very important.
Software such as Ansible is required to handle huge amounts of data. Looking at the facilitations these types of applications are supposed to provide, their data processing capabilities must be top-notch.
Whenever we need to process, format, or manipulate data in Ansible, we use filters. There are two sets of filters available in Ansible. One set is the jinja2 template filters and the other set is of the custom-built filters made by users.
However, in the background, all the filters are derived from the jinja2 template, which works in a way that the data being input into the filters is first converted into template expressions so the filters can be applied to them.
Another important point to take note of is that all the filters are applied locally, meaning that no filtering can be done using remote hosts. So, all the manipulation and processing take place on the Ansible control machine.
If you are looking to learn about the filters available in Ansible and how they are used, you have found the right article as we will be guiding you on how these filters work and how you can create Ansible playbooks to process data the way you want your system to.
-
How to Install gThumb on Fedora 36 Linux
gThumb is the perfect tool for viewing and editing all your favorite images. It’s fully integrated with GNOME 3, so you can access it in seconds. The imaging software provides an easy way to view standard formats such as BMPs GIF(including animations), JPEGs, PNG TIFF, or RAW files — not just typical multimedia types like videos that are usually found on other platforms. You’ll also be able to use various metadata tags embedded inside photos, including EXIF IPTC XMP, which allows more customization when organizing collections across multiple devices.
In the following tutorial, you will learn to install the gThumb on Fedora 36 Linux using two methods: dnf package manager and flatpak package manager, with some tips for maintaining or removing gThumb in the future.
-
How to Install KPhotoAlbum on Fedora 36 Linux
When you’re looking for an easy way to organize your photos, KPhotoAlbum is the program that will make it easier than ever before. With this simple yet powerful tool in hand, there’s no longer a need to worry about what photo goes where because everything can be done through its intuitive interface, like viewing images individually or browsing by category. Best of all, taking advantage of some excellent features like seeing which ones were taken today without having them mess up any other date stamps!
In the following tutorial, you will learn to install the KPhotoAlbum on Fedora 36 Linux using two alternative methods: the dnf package manager or the flatpak package manager, with some tips for maintaining or removing KPhotoAlbum in the future.
-
How to Install Gwenview on Fedora 36 Linux
Gwenview is a simple and easy-to-use program for viewing images on the KDE desktop. It can show you full-screen slideshows, crop an image or rotate it in many different ways without much effort from yourself!
-
How to fix " Whoops! /run/nordvpn/nordvpnd.sock not found" via a simple command on Linux
In this tutorial you will learn how to fix the error " Whoops! /run/nordvpn/nordvpnd.sock not found" on NordVPN, this error comes up after running the command "nordvpn connect" on console and it prevents nordvpn from running, in other words nordvpn daemon service it's not running or has failed and you can't connect to any server.
-
How to Install TeXworks on Fedora 36 Linux
TeXworks is a TeX document editor application that comes with pdfTeX, pdfLaTex, LuaTex, LuaLaTex, BibTex MakeIndex and XeTeX typesetting engines support. It generates PDF documents as the default formatted output. You can also configure a processing path based on DVI. It comes with a build-in integrated PDF viewer source/preview synchronization support.
Suppose you are looking for an open-source TeX document editor application with additional typesetting engine support to generate PDF documents as the default formatted output. In that case, Texworks should be your go-to choice.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest version of TeXworks on Fedora 36 Linux using two different methods of Fedora’s repository using the DNF package manager or the natively installed Flatpak third-party manager using the command line terminal. The tutorial will also show quick tips on how to update using the command line terminal and if need be remove the software.
-
How to Install Krita on Fedora 36 Linux
Krita is a free and open-source graphics editing program designed for digital painting, 2D animation, or general image manipulation. It runs on Windows, macOS (both Intel 64bit), Linux hits, Android & Chrome OS and is one of the more popular paint applications for users that deal with digital photos.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Krita on Fedora 36 Linux using the Fedora DNF Repository or the natively installed third-party manager Flatpak using the command line terminal, along with some tips on how to update or remove the software in the future if required.
-
How to Install OBS Studio Fedora 36 Linux
OBS Studio is a free, lightweight open-source, cross-platform screencasting software for screen recording, camera image, and sound record. OBS Studio also makes it easier to use for those new to the world of live streaming as it is designed to be simple to use and comes with plugins and scripts that can be installed, and is considered one of the best free, open-source software of its nature.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install OBS Studio on Fedora 36 Linux by importing the RPM Fusion Repository that contains the latest stable version and updating and removing the software in the future.
-
How to Install VSCodium on Fedora 36 Linux
VSCodium is a fork of Microsoft Visual Studio Code Editor modified to have full open-source access. The source code for this product can be found on GitHub, where it is licensed under the MIT license and, therefore, will always remain free as long you don’t mind installing extra features via plugins or extensions from third parties like Telemetry transmitting your browsing habits across networks without permission.
-
How to Install Persepolis on Fedora 36 Linux
Persepolis is a download manager and GUI for ARIA 2 written in Python. It can be used on any operating system that supports Python, including Linux/BSDs, macOS & Microsoft Windows! While Fedora users may be familiar with similar software such as the uGET download manager, the Persepolis download manager is an actively developed, great lightweight alternative.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest version of Persepolis Download Manager on Fedora 36 Linux using the DNF package manager with the Fedora repository using the command line terminal.
-
How to Install MusicBrainz Picard on Fedora 36 Linux
MusicBrainz Picard is an open-source software application for identifying, tagging, and organizing digital audio recordings. Developed by the Metabrainz Foundation with backing from record companies like Sony Music Entertainment Japan Inc., it was created as part of a project called “MusicKB,” which aimed to build tools that would help people discover new music more easily through data analysis.
-
How to Install Okular on Fedora 36 Linux
Okular is a free and open-source multiplatform document viewer developed by the KDE community and based on Qt and KDE Frameworks libraries. The document viewer is distributed as part of the KDE Applications bundle. Its origins are from KPDF, and it replaces KPDF, KGhostView, KFax, KFaxview, and KDVI in KDE 4.
-
How to Install & Configure Unattended-Upgrades on Ubuntu 20.04
Keeping your system up to date is an essential factor for anyone from simple desktop users, developers, and sysadmins; well, let’s face it, anyone with a device primarily connected to the Internet. Ubuntu, by default, is not set up for automatic updates. However, by enabling and configuring unattended-upgrades packages, you can easily apply security, package, or even new feature upgrades in an easy, simple, efficient way if you do not always have the time to check or forget. IT is highly recommended to enable this just for security alone.
The following tutorial will demonstrate how to install, enable and configure unattended-upgrades on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa system with complete steps and examples that you can fine-tune to your own requirements on either desktop or headless ubuntu server.
-
How to Install MyPaint on Fedora 36 Linux
MyPaint is a free, open-source digital painting program that you can edit your artwork. It has many features for easy to create backgrounds and figures on canvas or paper! For users migrating from Windows and using the native paint program, this feels similar but has much more features.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install MyPaint on Fedora 36 Linux using two different methods: DNF with Fedora’s default repository or the Flatpak third-party package manager using the command line terminal.
-
How to Customize Ubuntu Touchpad Gestures
If you’ve ever used any modern Windows 10 laptop with a decent touchpad, or a MacBook, you know how touchpad gestures make using the laptop so much easier. In many ways, they make the touchpad even better than using a Bluetooth mouse. Unfortunately, Linux-based operating systems such as Ubuntu haven’t really caught up in that department. But Ubuntu is still Linux so, if you want something, you can have it with a little effort. Today we’ll see how you can customize Ubuntu touchpad gestures.
We’re going to use a nifty little app, simply called Gesture. The interface is designed with the GNOME desktop environment in mind, but the functionality is the same on any desktop. Ubuntu and other Linux distros do come with some basic touchpad gestures for scrolling and right-click. For anything more, we can use the Gesture app. Basically, it deals with gestures that require three or four fingers.
-
Installing Perl with perlbrew | Ali [blogs.perl.org]
I'm going to start this blog by writing a very simple guide on installing Perl using perlbrew.
To install Perl using perlbrew, first visit the website and grab it's and paste it in your terminal, and wait for it to do its job.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 567 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Steam Games and Godot Engine
today's howtos
Prometheus vs Zabbix | Network Monitoring Tools Comparison
Prometheus and Zabbix are network service monitoring and alerting tools for devices and systems. These network monitoring solutions provide scalable, reliable monitoring services, but the products differ in technology, tools, integrations and ease of use. [...] Zabbix is an enterprise-level open source monitoring solution that can monitor anything from small environments to large, distributed systems. Scalable and accessible, Zabbix can monitor millions of metrics with ease. Zabbix has been around longer than Prometheus and provides broader community documentation and support.
#39 Sending Locations/This Week in GNOME
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 08 to April 15.
Recent comments
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 13 min ago
4 hours 31 min ago
5 hours 21 min ago
6 hours 26 min ago
6 hours 32 min ago
7 hours 16 min ago
9 hours 7 min ago
21 hours 22 min ago
22 hours 46 min ago