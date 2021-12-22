Programming With C and C++
C++ Sprintf
In the C++ programming language, you will come across many conversions and copy data from one file or one variable to another, like the conversion from int to string, character array to string, etc. A similar type of conversion will be discussed herein in which the characters from the format strings are written to the buffer. And the values will be obtained through that buffer variable. This is done through a function in C++ known as sprints().
Dijkstra’s Algorithm C++
Dijkstra’s algorithm is also known as the shortest possible path algorithm. It is the procedure to find the shortest path between the nodes/ edges of the graph. The shortest graph of a tree is created by starting from the source vertex to all the other points in the graph.
Fopen in C
The fopen() function creates and correlates a stream with the file defined by the name of the file. The mode attribute is a sequence of bytes that indicates the sort of access to the file that has been provided. The positioning argument precedes additional keyword arguments in the mode attribute. Lowercase letters should be utilized for these positioning arguments. The keyword arguments might be specified in either upper or lower case. Quotation marks are used to separate them. There would only be a single indication of a keyword declared.
Any file accessed is frequently determined by the file title given to the fopen() function. There are a variety of file-naming guidelines that we will use to design an application. Customizable characters and readable characters are arranged into sections in text files. A newline character is being used at the end of every line. The system can introduce or transform command characters in an outcome textual stream.
Binary files are made up of a string of characters. The program will not transform control bits in input or output for these files. In this article, we’ll explore how to use the fopen() function to perform different operations in C.
How the C programming language has grown | Opensource.com
The C programming language will turn fifty years old in 2022. Yet despite its long history, C remains one of the top "most-used" programming languages in many "popular programming languages" surveys. For example, check out the TIOBE Index, which tracks the popularity of different programming languages. Many Linux applications are written in C, such as the GNOME desktop.
Games: Steam Games and Godot Engine
today's howtos
Prometheus vs Zabbix | Network Monitoring Tools Comparison
Prometheus and Zabbix are network service monitoring and alerting tools for devices and systems. These network monitoring solutions provide scalable, reliable monitoring services, but the products differ in technology, tools, integrations and ease of use. [...] Zabbix is an enterprise-level open source monitoring solution that can monitor anything from small environments to large, distributed systems. Scalable and accessible, Zabbix can monitor millions of metrics with ease. Zabbix has been around longer than Prometheus and provides broader community documentation and support.
#39 Sending Locations/This Week in GNOME
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 08 to April 15.
