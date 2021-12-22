today's howtos
PyCharm IDE 2022.1 Released! How to install it in Ubuntu in 3 ways | UbuntuHandbook
JetBrains announced the 2022.1 release of its PyCharm IDE few days ago. Here’s how to install in Ubuntu in different ways.
How to change the mouse cursor on Ubuntu Linux
Are you tired of the default cursor on your Ubuntu Linux desktop? Want to change it? Follow this guide to learn how to change the cursor theme on Ubuntu Linux!
How To Set Up Two-Factor Authentication on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to set up two-factor authentication on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, One way to enhance SSH login security is by using two-factor authentication (2FA). Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security to your server. In general, you only need your username and password to login into your server but after applying two-factor authentication you will also need an authentication code along with a username and password. This will significantly enhance your server’s security.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step setup of SSH 2fa (Two-Factor Authentication) on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Install Nomacs on Fedora 36 Linux
Nomacs is an open-source, free image viewer that supports multiple platforms. You can use it for viewing all standard formats, including RAW and PSD files, by tapping on the widget with additional information such as thumbnails or histograms revealed beneath its semi-transparent surface – no need to open up another app!
The imaging software also contains many features, such as it can be used to adjust the brightness, contrast, and hue of an image while maintaining saturation. It also has a pseudo color function that allows you to create false colors studies in one go with ease! Another unique feature about nomac’s software is its ability for multiple instances where it will sync up any changes made from different zoom levels or panning motions, so they match perfectly on screen at all times – making review sessions much more informative than before as well because viewers can see exactly how things changed when zooming around inside each photo frame.
How to Install RawTherapee on Fedora 36 Linux
The RawTherapee application is a powerful and versatile tool for processing raw photos. This program, which runs on both PC & Mac systems using GTK+ as its interface, uses patches of DCRAW with added support from their in-house team that enhances accuracy where needed most – ensuring every photo comes out beautifully regardless of the type or model device was used when taking them!
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install RawTherapee on Fedora 36 Linux using the Fedora default repository or alternative flatpak installation manager for those that require the latest released version as sometimes, on the rare occasion, Fedora may be behind in the newest version which occurs but is rare. The tutorial will utilize the command line terminal for the installation, along with tips on maintaining and removing the software in the future with both package manager’s step-by-step instructions.
How to Install Shotwell on Fedora 36 Linux
Shotwell is a simple and easy-to-use photo organizer for the GNOME desktop. You can import photos from your camera or disk, organize them by date and subject matter, and ratings on how you want to present these memories in this application with its basic editing features, including cropping red eyes away!
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Shotwell on Fedora 36 Linux using the Fedora default repository or alternative flatpak installation manager for those requiring the latest released version, as Fedora’s releases often are up-to-date can be a little behind on the rare occasion.
How to Install Ristretto on Fedora 36 Linux
Imagine being able to scroll through your favorite images and watch them come alive on screen or view a slideshow of all the best moments in life. Ristretto is an innovative image viewer that allows you to scroll through images and view them in a slide show. You can also open multiple files with other applications like your computer’s built-in photo editor or use it as wallpaper on its own!
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Ristretto Image Viewer on Fedora 36 Linux using the Fedora default repository or alternative flatpak installation manager for those that require the latest released version.
How to Install VSCodium on AlmaLinux 8
VSCodium is a fork of Microsoft Visual Studio Code Editor modified to have full open-source access. The source code for this product can be found on GitHub, where it is licensed under the MIT license and, therefore, will always remain free as long you don’t mind installing extra features via plugins or extensions from third parties like Telemetry transmitting your browsing habits across networks without permission.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install VSCodium on AlmaLinux 8. The tutorial will use the command line terminal with complete steps to install the official repository and tips on updating and removing the IDE securely and adequately.
How to Install VSCodium on Rocky Linux 8
How to Format Your USB Drive on Linux
USB drives are a great way of sharing files between systems. Plus, you can also use them for creating live Linux installation mediums. Using dedicated flash drives is easy since they're plug-and-play devices. However, there are times when you may want to format your USB drive on Linux.
Luckily, formatting a flash drive is not rocket science, and you can easily do it via the Linux terminal or GUI tools like GParted and Disks.
Games: Steam Games and Godot Engine
Prometheus vs Zabbix | Network Monitoring Tools Comparison
Prometheus and Zabbix are network service monitoring and alerting tools for devices and systems. These network monitoring solutions provide scalable, reliable monitoring services, but the products differ in technology, tools, integrations and ease of use. [...] Zabbix is an enterprise-level open source monitoring solution that can monitor anything from small environments to large, distributed systems. Scalable and accessible, Zabbix can monitor millions of metrics with ease. Zabbix has been around longer than Prometheus and provides broader community documentation and support.
#39 Sending Locations/This Week in GNOME
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 08 to April 15.
