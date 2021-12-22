Open Hardware: Arduino and Raspberry Pi
-
Configuring LimeSurvey on Raspberry Pi
Online surveys have become popular nowadays to collect data and let people know about the opinions of other people on different topics to help them improve various areas. Many platforms allow users to take a survey or questionnaire but the LimeSurvey is the ideal pick. It is an online tool that helps businesses conduct different surveys and questionnaires needed to carry out different experimental designs or studies.
The LimeSurvey releases an open-source version to let people use this tool in a self-hosted environment, making it quite easy for Raspberry Pi users to use the LimeSurvey services.
-
Tracking the harmful particulate pollution from wildfires intelligently | Arduino Blog
As wildfires continue to get more prevalent throughout the world, new methods are required in order to track not just their flames which destroy forests and buildings, but also the vast quantities of fine particulate matter that gets thrown into the sky from the smoke. Fine particulate matter that ranges between 2.5 and 10 microns (PM 2.5 and PM 10) can cause serious health problems for anyone who breathes them in, which is what inspired Grace McNally to create a monitoring system as part of element14’s Just Encase Design Challenge.
-
Best Arduino Starter Kits
To begin with making electronic projects there are different kits available that include essential components that are required by the to make projects. Also, Arduino kit comes with a complete guide of how you can make multiple projects and also gives a list of projects that can be made from that respective kit.
-
Best Arduino Simulators
The first step for creating a project is to create a logic on how the controller will work and once we have created a pseudo code, we write and compile the Arduino code. Now comes the very important part as we have to design a circuit and to implement that circuit in the hardware. Before implementing the circuit in actual hardware to be sure that our project gives the desired output and all the connections of the components are correct, we run a simulation first. To create simulations of Arduino projects there are number of simulation software available and to save time of learners we have carefully shortlisted some of the best simulation software and have given brief information about each Arduino simulator:
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 549 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Steam Games and Godot Engine
today's howtos
Prometheus vs Zabbix | Network Monitoring Tools Comparison
Prometheus and Zabbix are network service monitoring and alerting tools for devices and systems. These network monitoring solutions provide scalable, reliable monitoring services, but the products differ in technology, tools, integrations and ease of use. [...] Zabbix is an enterprise-level open source monitoring solution that can monitor anything from small environments to large, distributed systems. Scalable and accessible, Zabbix can monitor millions of metrics with ease. Zabbix has been around longer than Prometheus and provides broader community documentation and support.
#39 Sending Locations/This Week in GNOME
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 08 to April 15.
Recent comments
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 13 min ago
4 hours 31 min ago
5 hours 21 min ago
6 hours 26 min ago
6 hours 32 min ago
7 hours 16 min ago
9 hours 7 min ago
21 hours 22 min ago
22 hours 46 min ago