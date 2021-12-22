today's howtos
How to Extract Text From Images on Linux With TextSnatcher
Being able to copy text from images is a neat little trick that allows you to extract a piece of information from an image, perhaps to copy a text snippet in it or note down an error message appearing on the screen.
Since Linux doesn't have a built-in OCR utility, you have to resort to third-party OCR readers. But because most of these are CLI-based tools, they aren't very user-friendly.
Here's where TextSnatcher comes in. It's a simple and intuitive program that makes it really easy to copy text from images on Linux. Let's dive in to learn more.
Understanding The Linux File Permissions | LinuxHostSupport
In this tutorial we are going to explain the Linux file permissions in different Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, CentOS, Debian, and AlmaLinux. The Linux file permissions are very important to understand and use properly, due to security reasons and user access rights. The user access rights are controlled by the permissions, attributes, and ownership. This defines who will be the authorized users and which directories and files will be accessed by them.
In this blog post we will explain the permissions on Ubuntu 20.04 OS. You can choose by yourself which OS to use. Let’s get started!
How to Install OpenMRS on Ubuntu 20.04 | LinuxCloudVPS Blog
OpenMRS is a free and open-source project to develop software for delivering health care in developing countries. It is an enterprise electronic medical record system framework that allows the exchange of patient data with other medical information systems. It is written in Java and provides a web interface to manage electronic medical records.
In this post, we will show you how to install OpenMRS on Ubuntu 20.04.
How to install and use KompoZer in Linux - Tutorial
Welcome. This article is another part of my ongoing series on moving away from Windows as my primary operating system. A few months back, I realized that the simplicity and user-focused control of the classic desktop so far present in Windows will most likely be gone, or at least, become severely reduced in the coming years, and that I don't want to partake in that journey. Instead, I will be having my own journey.
I told you about my rough plan, and I already outlined how you can get SketchUp and Kerkythea working in Linux. Now, I want to talk about a lovely, highly useful relic. KompoZer. It's a WYSIWYG HTML editor that's last been updated some fourteen years back. And yet, it's still around, and I still use it, because it does the job. Now let me show you how you can get it working in Linux.
Games: Steam Games and Godot Engine
Prometheus vs Zabbix | Network Monitoring Tools Comparison
Prometheus and Zabbix are network service monitoring and alerting tools for devices and systems. These network monitoring solutions provide scalable, reliable monitoring services, but the products differ in technology, tools, integrations and ease of use. [...] Zabbix is an enterprise-level open source monitoring solution that can monitor anything from small environments to large, distributed systems. Scalable and accessible, Zabbix can monitor millions of metrics with ease. Zabbix has been around longer than Prometheus and provides broader community documentation and support.
#39 Sending Locations/This Week in GNOME
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 08 to April 15.
